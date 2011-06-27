Used 1995 Honda Civic del Sol VTEC Consumer Reviews
'95 Del Sol VTEC
This car is spectacular. It gets fantastic gas mileage, and is the second most fun car I've driven (first is a Miata). The targa top offers the ease of a soft top with the benefits of a hard top. It has a very good amount of pick-up, but there is only so much a 1.6L engine can do. It definitely out-accelerates other little 4 cylinders though. It takes turns amazingly. The suspension is stiff, which may be a disadvantage to some, but I count that as a plus. I have only had it for about a month, so I can't say much for reliability, but from my research there is very little that goes wrong with these. If you get one, try your best to get the VTEC model, because it is worth every penny.
Light of My Life!
The first time I had saw my car on the lot, I had to stop. A month later I was buying it with my grant money for college. I have to drive about 80 miles a day to go to college, so I needed a car with great mpg. I also didn't want to be a dork at school, so I needed something fun and impressive. My del sol is the absolute best car I've ever driven. She really picks up and goes, while keeping my wallet happy when it comes to gas. I get stopped all the time by people who want to buy her. I even had a cop pull me over to ask about it! I have yet to see a single flaw in this car, and even though I'm young, I will never ever sell it!
Perfect Roadster
This is my 3rd Del Sol and I keep coming back to it. It performs and handles excellently. Gets great gas mileage for a performance car. If you really don't like the highways speeds. Invest in swapping an Integra LS or GSR 5th gear.
A pocket rocket
This car currently has 140,000 driven miles and an additional 60,000 towed miles behind my motorhome. Still drives like new with great perfomance. The engine requires high RPM for acceleration but has lasted incredibly.
Nice split personality
This is a good fun to drive in the city car. (I don't know that I'd suggest 10 hour driving days in it though) If you keep the tach below 5000 rpm it's a fairly high mileage normal sort of Honda but if you want a performance, just hold down the pedal and wait for 8000+... becomes a whole different car at that point! All I've done since I owned it (bought used) is change the oil regularly and had the timing belt/water pump done once. And like a lot of small Hondas, if you run it on empty long enough you can get about $12 worth of gasoline in it, which seems to last nearly forever if you don't spend all you time between 5000-8000 rpm.
