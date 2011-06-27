2019 Honda Accord Sedan Consumer Reviews
I love this car!
This is my first Honda ever and could not be happier! I have always bought domestic cars but did a lot of research before buying this car. Handling acceleration are second to none, rear visibility is a little obstructive but I went with the EX model with the blind spot detection and it really helps. The lane departure and autonomous features are a little over sensitive but it didn’t take long to get used to it. All and all a great car, we’ve had it about 3 months and have put about 6000 miles on and still happy. Gas mileage is excellent as well, I have actually been getting better than the 38 average on the highway, it’s closer to 40 mpg if you keep it around 65mph. I definitely recommend this car for a family sedan. My son even fits in the back seat and he is 6 foot and about 230, and that’s with his two sisters who are smaller.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Good car but uncomfortable driver seat
Overall very nice car. Elegant interior, smooth yet sporty drive. Quick. Great safety features. Everything fine except for one BIG problem for me: I just can’t find a comfortable seating position. Because the seat is so low it gives me back pain. I sort of solved this by buying a cushion but now my right knee hits the bottom part of the dashboard and side of the console. And my head hits the roof. I just can’t seem to feel comfortable driving the car. If leg space and seating comfort is important to you, the look elsewhere. Or make sure you test drive taking that into account.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Transmission Failure on 2019 Accord 1300mi
I have really enjoyed my 2019 2.0T Accord for 5 weeks and 1300 miles. And then my transmission warning occured, and it needs a replacement. Not sure if a batch of bad 2019 Accords are on the lots now or I am just unlucky. I would stay away from 2019's on the lot for a few months to see if more people have this issue. Otherwise a great car with poor support from Honda America.
Love my new Accord!
I had a 2014 Ford Focus and it was having transmission issues (well known problem). I decided to shop around and after I drove the Accord Touring I knew I had found my new car. I looked at the BMW 3 series and Audi A4 as well as comparable sedans like the Camry and Mazda 6. At the end of the day, this car gives you great value and it looks so well made and handles like a dream. I would rather the top trim of this Accord than the bottom of a luxury brand. The features are phenomenal and it truly feels luxurious inside.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Over sensitive safety sensors
I've been having issues with my 2019 Honda Accord. The safety sensors are too sensitive and is causing me some concern. As I drive on the highway, I would get steering wheel warnings and suddenly I would lose some control on the steering wheel before it tightens back up. (Not LKAS or LD). And most recently the emergency brake indicator keeps coming on with no obstructions in front of me. At one point, the 'BRAKE' warning flashed and the car stopped in the middle of the highway. (This was at 4am with no other cars on the road.). I took the car to be looked at 2 different times and nothing could be found. I love the performance of the car, but I'm nervous about the safety features.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the Accord
Related 2019 Honda Accord Sedan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Chevrolet Equinox 2017
- Used Toyota Tacoma 2016
- Used Tesla Model S 2017
- Used Nissan Armada 2018
- Used Nissan Rogue 2018
- Used Toyota RAV4 2015
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2015
- Used Toyota Camry 2017
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2016
- Used INFINITI G35
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan
- 2020 Pathfinder
- Volkswagen Passat 2020
- 2021 Yukon
- GMC Terrain 2020
- Subaru WRX 2020
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan
- 2020 Lincoln Navigator
- 2020 Nissan GT-R
- Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class 2021
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Honda Civic 2020
- 2020 Honda Accord
- 2021 Honda Pilot
- 2020 Honda Odyssey
- 2020 HR-V
- Honda Fit 2020
- Honda Civic 2019
- 2020 Insight
- 2020 Honda Accord Hybrid
- 2020 Clarity
Research Similar Vehicles
- Toyota RAV4 2020
- 2020 Grand Cherokee
- Jeep Wrangler 2020
- Kia Telluride 2021
- 2020 RX 350
- 2020 Volkswagen Tiguan
- 2020 Subaru Forester
- Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2020
- 2020 Outback
- Jeep Cherokee 2020