2019 Honda Accord Sedan Consumer Reviews

I love this car! Mike J , 06/29/2019 EX 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) 35 of 35 people found this review helpful This is my first Honda ever and could not be happier! I have always bought domestic cars but did a lot of research before buying this car. Handling acceleration are second to none, rear visibility is a little obstructive but I went with the EX model with the blind spot detection and it really helps. The lane departure and autonomous features are a little over sensitive but it didn't take long to get used to it. All and all a great car, we've had it about 3 months and have put about 6000 miles on and still happy. Gas mileage is excellent as well, I have actually been getting better than the 38 average on the highway, it's closer to 40 mpg if you keep it around 65mph. I definitely recommend this car for a family sedan. My son even fits in the back seat and he is 6 foot and about 230, and that's with his two sisters who are smaller.

Good car but uncomfortable driver seat Eduardo , 09/18/2019 EX-L 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) 24 of 24 people found this review helpful Overall very nice car. Elegant interior, smooth yet sporty drive. Quick. Great safety features. Everything fine except for one BIG problem for me: I just can't find a comfortable seating position. Because the seat is so low it gives me back pain. I sort of solved this by buying a cushion but now my right knee hits the bottom part of the dashboard and side of the console. And my head hits the roof. I just can't seem to feel comfortable driving the car. If leg space and seating comfort is important to you, the look elsewhere. Or make sure you test drive taking that into account.

Transmission Failure on 2019 Accord 1300mi SMLBOB , 08/06/2019 EX-L 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 10A) 127 of 134 people found this review helpful I have really enjoyed my 2019 2.0T Accord for 5 weeks and 1300 miles. And then my transmission warning occured, and it needs a replacement. Not sure if a batch of bad 2019 Accords are on the lots now or I am just unlucky. I would stay away from 2019's on the lot for a few months to see if more people have this issue. Otherwise a great car with poor support from Honda America.

Love my new Accord! Elliot , 04/22/2019 Touring 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 10A) 60 of 65 people found this review helpful I had a 2014 Ford Focus and it was having transmission issues (well known problem). I decided to shop around and after I drove the Accord Touring I knew I had found my new car. I looked at the BMW 3 series and Audi A4 as well as comparable sedans like the Camry and Mazda 6. At the end of the day, this car gives you great value and it looks so well made and handles like a dream. I would rather the top trim of this Accord than the bottom of a luxury brand. The features are phenomenal and it truly feels luxurious inside.