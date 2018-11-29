  1. Home
  2. Honda
  3. Honda Accord
  4. 2019 Honda Accord
  5. 2019 Honda Accord Sedan

2019 Honda Accord Sedan

Honda Accord Touring Sedan Exterior
8.3/10 Expert Rating
Honda Accord Touring Sedan Rear Badge
Honda Accord Touring Sedan Rear Badge
Honda Accord Touring Sedan Front Badge
Honda Accord Touring Sedan Profile Shown
+194
(88)

2019 Honda Accord Sedan
MSRP Range: $23,720 - $35,950

MSRP$23,720
Dealer Price

Which Accord does Edmunds recommend?

The base LX has a ton of features for the money, and the Sport's unique exterior styling helps it stand out. If you can stretch your budget a little bit, we think it's worth upgrading to the EX. The additional USB port and rear air vents make it a little more accommodating to passengers, while the heated front seats and keyless entry feature make it a bit more luxurious for the driver. The EX also adds a blind-spot monitor, which checks to see if the coast is clear when changing lanes.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Pros
  • Engines are both powerful and fuel-efficient
  • Interior is cavernous and fitted with upscale materials
  • Sporty handling makes it fun to drive
  • Many advanced driver safety aids come standard
Cons
  • Not as quiet as some other rival sedans
  • Low seating position slightly hampers entry and exit
What's new
  • Touring model is no longer available with 1.5T engine
  • Part of the 10th Accord generation introduced for 2018

Overall rating

8.3 / 10

No segment in the auto industry has seen more recent changes and updates than the midsize-sedan class. Nearly every model has been refreshed or redesigned over the last year, including the Honda Accord. The 10th-generation Accord debuted in 2018, and in our eyes, its healthy list of improvements and all-around excellence quickly vaulted it to the top of the class. The Accord stays the course for 2019 — the only change is that the top-trim Touring is no longer available with the base engine.

The Accord's all-around excellence makes it hard to pinpoint just one thing that sets it apart from the rest. It has the practical stuff locked down: The trunk is positively huge, as is the cabin. Honda has the tech front covered, too. A considerable number of advanced safety features are standard, and every model except the base LX comes with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The Accord also retains the fun-to-drive personality of older models, especially when equipped with the larger engine and Touring-exclusive adaptive dampers.

If you're in the market for a midsize sedan, there's no reason the Accord shouldn't be on your short list. The field is stacked with solid choices, but the 2019 Honda Accord offers the best mix of value, practicality and personality.

Notably, we picked the 2019 Honda Accord as one of Edmunds' Best Family Cars, Best Midsize Sedans for this year.

What's it like to live with?

When we first drove the 10th-generation Honda Accord, we knew it would be the bar by which all other midsize sedans were judged. We quickly added an Accord EX-L with the 1.5-liter engine to the Edmunds long-term test fleet and drove it for more than a year. To learn more about what the Accord is like to live with, read our long-term Accord test, where we covered everything from performance to long-distance seat comfort. Note that while we tested a 2018 Accord, all of our observations still apply to the 2019 model.

Honda Accord models

The 2019 Honda Accord is sold in five trim levels: LX, Sport, EX, EX-L and Touring. The LX is the most affordable model but is still reasonably well-equipped. The Sport doesn't cost much more and comes with some visual upgrades, while the EX and the EX-L add more convenience features. The top-trim Touring loads up with every feature available.

A turbocharged 1.5-liter four-cylinder engine (192 horsepower, 192 pound-feet of torque) is standard on all trim levels except the Touring. It comes connected to a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT) that drives the front wheels.

If you're looking for a little more excitement, a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder (252 hp, 273 lb-ft) is available on Sport, EX-L and Touring models. A 10-speed traditional automatic is paired with this engine. A six-speed manual transmission is a no-cost option on the Sport model regardless of engine.

Standard features on the base LX model include 17-inch alloy wheels, LED exterior lighting (headlights, taillights and running lights), automatic high-beam control, push-button ignition, dual-zone automatic climate control, a height-adjustable driver's seat, Bluetooth, a 7-inch touchscreen, and a four-speaker audio system with a USB port. Standard driver aids include lane keeping assist, adaptive cruise control, and forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking.

Upgrading to the Sport adds 19-inch wheels, larger front brakes, LED foglights, a rear spoiler, chrome exhaust tips, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, a power-adjustable driver's seat, a 60/40-split rear bench, cloth and simulated-leather upholstery, an 8-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and an eight-speaker audio system. CVT automatic-equipped models also come with steering-wheel-mounted paddle shifters.

The EX builds off the LX model, adding the Sport's interior upgrades (minus the Sport's unique upholstery, shift paddles and leather-wrapped steering wheel), 17-inch wheels, heated mirrors, a sunroof, keyless entry and ignition, blind-spot monitoring, heated front seats, rear air vents, an additional USB port, and satellite and HD radio.

The EX-L further adds an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a power-adjustable passenger seat, driver-seat memory settings, leather upholstery and a 10-speaker audio system. A navigation system is optional.

Models with the turbocharged 2.0-liter engine are essentially the same as their 1.5-liter counterparts, but the Sport 2.0T is equipped with keyless entry, heated front seats and blind-spot monitoring. Models with the automatic transmission also come with shift paddles, and all are equipped with the Sport's larger front brakes and chrome exhaust tips.

At the top of the ladder is the Touring trim, which includes 19-inch wheels, adaptive suspension dampers, chrome exterior trim, illuminated door handles, automatic wipers, front and rear parking sensors, adjustable driving modes, a head-up display, ventilated front seats, heated rear seats, a navigation system, a Wi-Fi hotspot and a wireless phone charger.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the Honda Accord Touring (turbo 1.5L inline-4 | CVT automatic | FWD) and Honda Accord EX-L (turbo 1.5L inline-4 | CVT automatic | FWD).

NOTE: Since this test was conducted in 2018, the current Accord has received some revisions, including the discontinuation of the Touring trim for the 1.5-liter engine. Our findings remain broadly applicable to this year's Accord, however.

EdmundsScorecard

Overall8.3 / 10
Driving8.5
Comfort8.0
Interior8.0
Utility9.0
Technology8.0

Driving

8.5
The Accord has a lot of strengths on the road. The drivetrain responds quickly and provides sufficient power. The car corners well, sticking to the road with no drama, and the brakes feel natural and strong. Only the steering falls short: While it's accurate and easy, it also feels artificial.

Acceleration

7.5
The Accord's raw numbers aren't special, but the rapid response to driver input is. Our as-tested 0-60 mph time of 8 seconds is average for a base engine in this segment. Around town, the engine feels similarly adequate. Power delivery is smooth.

Braking

8.0
The Accord's pedal is firm and easy to judge, and the brakes never feel grabby. Our panic-stop braking distance from 60 mph of 122 feet is average, but the Accord's brakes instill confidence thanks to good feel and arrow-straight stops.

Steering

7.0
The steering is accurate, but the feel in your hands is a bit artificial. There's a lack of feedback from the front wheels, and resistance doesn't noticeably build through turns — it's pretty much just on or off. There's also a little vagueness where true on-center is.

Handling

9.0
Our test car was the Touring, which has the multilink adaptive suspension. So fitted, it was impressively stable, planted and confidence-inspiring around turns. The car changes direction eagerly. Less expensive Accords won't be quite as good, but this is still one of the best-handling sedans around.

Drivability

9.0
Honda's smartly tuned CVT automatic helps make the Accord a good companion on the road. It will try to "upshift" as much as possible to improve mpg, but it responds quickly and smoothly to requests for power when you need it. The Accord also feels more maneuverable than its size suggests.

Comfort

8.0
The Accord is quiet and comfortable in most situations. It insulates against traffic noise particularly well, though tire noise is noticeable on the highway. The ride smooths out small imperfections and absorbs larger bumps.

Seat comfort

7.5
We like the front seats' well-placed headrests and back support. But the leather-wrapped seat cushions don't have a lot of padding, so finding the right adjustment is important to staying comfortable on longer drives.

Ride comfort

8.5
Large bumps are handled with excellent composure, but the ride can feel busy on rough pavement. The Touring model's adaptive dampers provide an excellent ride for this class, ironing out some of the imperfections missed by the standard suspension.

Noise & vibration

7.5
Around town, the Accord is impressively quiet, isolating you from traffic and feeling almost luxury-car-like. Once you get up to freeway speeds, there's some wind noise, but tire noise is much more noticeable. It's not enough to intrude on conversation, and it's quieter than some — but not all — competitors.

Climate control

8.0
All climate settings can be adjusted with straightforward and clearly labeled manual controls, and the system regulates cabin temperature easily. The temperature knob lights change colors as you adjust up or down, which is a fun touch. The seat cooling in the Touring trim is only moderately effective.

Interior

8.0
Some small points aside, the interior of the Accord offers modern design, quality soft-touch materials, lots of room, and a user-friendly infotainment system and control layout. Taller drivers will want to test the seating position since their knees may rub on a piece of hard plastic trim.

Ease of use

7.5
This infotainment system is user-friendly, and basic functions are easy to navigate thanks to physical buttons. Other controls are easy to find and recognize. But the media and information display controls on the wheel aren't intuitively laid out and take getting used to.

Getting in/getting out

7.0
The doorsills are high and wide, creating a noticeable stepover. Also, the seating position is a little low. Other sedans are a little easier to get in and out of. The rear doors open wide, but taller passengers will have to duck exiting the back seat.

Driving position

7.0
You can sit low, ensconced in the car, making it feel sportier and more luxurious. There's plenty of adjustability for those who want to sit closer, higher or more upright. Taller drivers will wish for more steering-wheel telescope range and may find their right knee bumps against some hard plastic trim.

Roominess

8.5
The interior feels large, which makes sense because, by EPA interior volume measurements, this is a full-size car. The cabin is airy and open. Rear legroom is excellent, though taller passengers will run out of headroom.

Visibility

9.0
Forward visibility is excellent, and there are no problems looking out through the rearview mirror. The high rear beltline and trunk do cut down on your view over your shoulder, so you'll want to rely on the rearview camera when reversing out of tight spaces. In traffic, there are no serious blind spots.

Quality

8.0
The Accord's interior design is modern and upscale. The touch points are covered in soft-touch materials, and the fit tolerances are tight. Only a few of the textured surfaces reveal themselves to be somewhat tacky-feeling, hard plastics.

Utility

9.0
The Accord offers about as much utility as is possible for a sedan. It has excellent trunk volume, plenty of spots for small items in the cabin, and generally more space than you'll know what to do with.

Small-item storage

8.5
The center console armrest bin is generously sized, and the front charging ports and wireless charging pad (if equipped) are in a cubby with room for more than one phone. The door pockets have space for water bottles, and the anti-tip cupholders are large. Only the glovebox is a little shallow.

Cargo space

9.5
The Accord's trunk is absolutely huge, with a capacity of 16.7 cubic feet. The opening is wide, if a little narrow, but it's easy to maneuver objects in and out. The 60/40-split folding rear seats open up even more room for long objects.

Child safety seat accommodation

9.0
LATCH anchors are located under clearly marked flaps and are close to the surface with no seating material impinging on access. Considering how large the rear seat is, even bulky car seats shouldn't pose a problem. The low roofline might require more bending over to situate seats and kids.

Technology

8.0
Honda's newer infotainment system is a huge step up from the last generation, and it's integrated nicely with the gauge cluster screen and head-up display. A lot of active safety and driver aids come standard, and they work well. Voice commands fall short, and we generally relied on manual controls.

Audio & navigation

8.0
The premium audio system produces a lot of volume without distortion, but sound quality is unexceptional for an upgraded system. The navigation system has a robust feature set that's easy to operate. The graphics look crisp, and instructions are easy to follow.

Smartphone integration

9.0
Android Auto and Apple CarPlay work well. They are integrated with the infotainment system, so smartphone navigation appears on the head-up display and music on the media screen. The near-field Bluetooth pairing is a neat trick, but the standard pairing is easy enough that it's mostly a novelty.

Driver aids

8.0
Only blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert aren't standard on lower trims; otherwise you get a lot of aids. Adaptive cruise mostly works well, but it sometimes picks up neighboring lanes in curves. Forward collision alert doesn't deliver false warnings but is very sensitive.

Voice control

6.5
Voice commands are a mixed bag. While the system's not prone to misunderstanding, specific phrasing is required and it often takes many steps. Luckily there are on-screen prompts. You can't switch to Bluetooth audio streaming with a command, but there are extensive USB music and navigation commands.
Compare dealer price quotes

2019 Honda Accord Sedan pricing

in Ashburn, VA
See all for sale

Shopping Tools

Build & price
See all Accord lease offers
2019 Honda Accord price drops
Shop used 2019 from $19,996

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2019 Honda Accord.

5 star reviews: 52%
4 star reviews: 18%
3 star reviews: 20%
2 star reviews: 4%
1 star reviews: 6%
Average user rating: 4.1 stars based on 88 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • appearance
  • reliability & manufacturing quality
  • engine
  • fuel efficiency
  • handling & steering
  • safety
  • spaciousness
  • driving experience
  • value
  • ride quality
  • acceleration
  • visibility
  • interior
  • comfort
  • seats
  • technology
  • brakes
  • road noise
  • transmission
  • sound system
  • dashboard
  • maintenance & parts
  • lights
  • doors
  • infotainment system
  • electrical system
  • climate control
  • oil
  • towing
  • wheels & tires
  • steering wheel

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, I love this car!
Mike J,
EX 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)

This is my first Honda ever and could not be happier! I have always bought domestic cars but did a lot of research before buying this car. Handling acceleration are second to none, rear visibility is a little obstructive but I went with the EX model with the blind spot detection and it really helps. The lane departure and autonomous features are a little over sensitive but it didn’t take long to get used to it. All and all a great car, we’ve had it about 3 months and have put about 6000 miles on and still happy. Gas mileage is excellent as well, I have actually been getting better than the 38 average on the highway, it’s closer to 40 mpg if you keep it around 65mph. I definitely recommend this car for a family sedan. My son even fits in the back seat and he is 6 foot and about 230, and that’s with his two sisters who are smaller.

3 out of 5 stars, Good car but uncomfortable driver seat
Eduardo,
EX-L 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)

Overall very nice car. Elegant interior, smooth yet sporty drive. Quick. Great safety features. Everything fine except for one BIG problem for me: I just can’t find a comfortable seating position. Because the seat is so low it gives me back pain. I sort of solved this by buying a cushion but now my right knee hits the bottom part of the dashboard and side of the console. And my head hits the roof. I just can’t seem to feel comfortable driving the car. If leg space and seating comfort is important to you, the look elsewhere. Or make sure you test drive taking that into account.

3 out of 5 stars, Transmission Failure on 2019 Accord 1300mi
SMLBOB,
EX-L 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 10A)

I have really enjoyed my 2019 2.0T Accord for 5 weeks and 1300 miles. And then my transmission warning occured, and it needs a replacement. Not sure if a batch of bad 2019 Accords are on the lots now or I am just unlucky. I would stay away from 2019's on the lot for a few months to see if more people have this issue. Otherwise a great car with poor support from Honda America.

5 out of 5 stars, Love my new Accord!
Elliot,
Touring 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 10A)

I had a 2014 Ford Focus and it was having transmission issues (well known problem). I decided to shop around and after I drove the Accord Touring I knew I had found my new car. I looked at the BMW 3 series and Audi A4 as well as comparable sedans like the Camry and Mazda 6. At the end of the day, this car gives you great value and it looks so well made and handles like a dream. I would rather the top trim of this Accord than the bottom of a luxury brand. The features are phenomenal and it truly feels luxurious inside.

Write a review

See all 88 reviews

Used Years for Honda Accord
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990

2019 Honda Accord video

2019 Honda Accord: The Best Sedan | Edmunds Editors' Choice

2019 Honda Accord: The Best Sedan | Edmunds Editors' Choice

[FOOTSTEPS] ALISTAIR WEAVER: SUVs might get all the attention these days, but millions of sedans are still sold in the US every year. The quality has never been better, but one car stands above the rest. Our Edmunds Editor's Choice sedan for 2019 is the Honda Accord. MARK TAKAHASHI: A Honda Accord is packed with easy-to-use technology, is a pleasant drive, and its spacious interior is far more refined than its humble price suggests. ELANA SCHERR: A lot of people think they need an SUV, but the Accord proves you can get similar rear seat space in a sedan, and cars are just a better driving experience. Bonus-- it takes up less space in your garage. Speaking of space, the trunk is massive. The Accord has the most cargo room in the class. JONATHAN ELFALAN: There are several engine and transmission choices to suit a wide range of drivers. There is an economical base engine as well as an even more efficient hybrid model. We like the powerful 2-liter turbo engine ourselves. And here's the best part-- you can get it with a six-speed manual. That's old school charm. MARK TAKAHASHI: Technology is well-represented with a long list of advanced safety features, while Apple CarPlay and Android Auto keep you connected, but not distracted. The Honda Accord isn't just a great family sedan, it's a great car. SPEAKER 1: Head to edmunds.com for a full review of the Honda Accord and to find a great deal near you.

The Honda Accord won Best Sedan for the 2019 Edmunds Editors' Choice Awards due to its user-friendly technology features, pleasing road manners, upscale interior, and an intelligent use of space. The Accord isn't just a great family sedan, it's a great car.

Features & Specs

Sport 4dr Sedan features & specs
Sport 4dr Sedan
1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT
MSRP$26,180
MPG 29 city / 35 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Horsepower192 hp @ 5500 rpm
See all for sale
LX 4dr Sedan features & specs
LX 4dr Sedan
1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT
MSRP$23,720
MPG 30 city / 38 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Horsepower192 hp @ 5500 rpm
See all for sale
EX 4dr Sedan features & specs
EX 4dr Sedan
1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT
MSRP$27,620
MPG 30 city / 38 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Horsepower192 hp @ 5500 rpm
See all for sale
EX-L 4dr Sedan features & specs
EX-L 4dr Sedan
1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT
MSRP$30,120
MPG 30 city / 38 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Horsepower192 hp @ 5500 rpm
See all for sale
See all 2019 Honda Accord Sedan features & specs

Safety

Our experts’ favorite Accord safety features:

Collision Mitigation Braking System
Scans the road ahead and alerts the driver if a front collision is deemed imminent. Automatically applies the brakes to lessen the impact.
Blind-Spot Information System
Warns the driver if there's a vehicle in a blind spot, first with a light on the mirrors. It then beeps if the turn signal is activated.
Adaptive Cruise Control
Maintains a user-selected distance between the Accord and the car in front. Automatically speeds up and brakes as needed.

NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Driver5 / 5
Passenger5 / 5
Side Crash RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Side Barrier RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Driver5 / 5
Passenger5 / 5
Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
Front Seat5 / 5
Back Seat5 / 5
RolloverRating
Rollover5 / 5
Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
Risk Of Rollover9.3%
IIHS Rating

The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

Side Impact Test
Good
Roof Strength Test
Good
Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good

Honda Accord vs. the competition

Honda Accord vs. Toyota Camry

The battle between the Accord and the Toyota Camry has been raging for decades and shows no sign of slowing down. Both were fully redesigned last year and are improved over previous-generation models. The Camry does many things right but can't match the Accord's near-luxury interior materials and more buttoned-down ride. To learn more about the Camry of this generation, read Edmunds' long-term road test of a 2018 Toyota Camry SE.

Compare Honda Accord & Toyota Camry features

Honda Accord vs. Mazda 6

This Mazda 6 generation has been on sale for quite a while — it was last redesigned for the 2014 model year — but a recent face-lift breathed new life into one of the best midsize sedans on the market. The 6 has a high-class interior and powerful new turbocharged engine. The Accord and the 6 are evenly matched, with no obvious winner in a head-to-head comparison.

Compare Honda Accord & Mazda 6 features

Honda Accord vs. Honda Civic

Though a size smaller, the Honda Civic doesn't feel that much smaller than the Accord. The Civic has one of the largest interiors in its class, and adults will have no problem sitting in the front and back seats. The Civic's spacious accommodations and nicely appointed cabin might make you question whether you really need to upgrade to the Accord at all. To learn more about the Civic of this generation, read Edmunds' long-term road test of a 2016 Honda Civic Touring.

Compare Honda Accord & Honda Civic features
Honda Accord for sale
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990

FAQ

Is the Honda Accord a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2019 Accord both on the road and at the track, giving it a 8.3 out of 10. You probably care about Honda Accord fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Accord gets an EPA-estimated 26 mpg to 33 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Accord has 16.7 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Honda Accord. Learn more

What's new in the 2019 Honda Accord?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Honda Accord:

  • Touring model is no longer available with 1.5T engine
  • Part of the 10th Accord generation introduced for 2018
Learn more

Is the Honda Accord reliable?

To determine whether the Honda Accord is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Accord. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Accord's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2019 Honda Accord a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2019 Honda Accord is a good car. Edmunds' expert testing team reviewed the 2019 Accord and gave it a 8.3 out of 10. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2019 Accord is a good car for you. Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2019 Honda Accord?

The least-expensive 2019 Honda Accord is the 2019 Honda Accord LX 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $23,720.

Other versions include:

  • Sport 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) which starts at $26,180
  • LX 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) which starts at $23,720
  • EX 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) which starts at $27,620
  • EX-L 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) which starts at $30,120
  • Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 10A) which starts at $30,710
  • Touring 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 10A) which starts at $35,950
  • EX-L 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 10A) which starts at $32,120
  • Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) which starts at $30,710
  • Sport 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M) which starts at $26,180
Learn more

What are the different models of Honda Accord?

If you're interested in the Honda Accord, the next question is, which Accord model is right for you? Accord variants include Sport 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT), LX 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT), EX 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT), and EX-L 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT). For a full list of Accord models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

More about the 2019 Honda Accord

2019 Honda Accord Sedan Overview

The 2019 Honda Accord Sedan is offered in the following styles: Sport 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT), LX 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT), EX 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT), EX-L 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT), Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 10A), Touring 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 10A), EX-L 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 10A), Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M), and Sport 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M).

What do people think of the 2019 Honda Accord Sedan?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Honda Accord Sedan and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 Accord Sedan 4.1 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 Accord Sedan.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Honda Accord Sedan and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 Accord Sedan featuring deep dives into trim levels including Sport, LX, EX, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Read our full review of the 2019 Honda Accord Sedan here.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What's a good price for a New 2019 Honda Accord Sedan?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on new cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which 2019 Honda Accord Sedans are available in my area?

2019 Honda Accord Sedan Listings and Inventory

There are currently 6 new 2019 [object Object] Accord Sedans listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $27,075 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of used car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap used cars for sale near you. Once you have identified a vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 Honda Accord Sedan. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $2,527 on a new, used or CPO 2019 [object Object] Accord Sedan available from a dealership near you.

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 [object Object] Accord Sedan for sale near you.

Can't find a new 2019 Honda Accord Sedan Accord Sedan you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new Honda Accord for sale - 3 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $20,176.

Find a new Honda for sale - 8 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $16,903.

Why trust Edmunds?

Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including all models of the 2019 Honda Accord Sedan and all available trim types: Touring, LX, EX-L, etc. Rich, trim-level features & specs and options data tracked for the 2019 Honda Accord Sedan include (but are not limited to): MSRP, available incentives and deals, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (interior and exterior color, upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, cruise control, parking assistance, lane sensing, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy and MPG (city, highway, and combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (interior cabin space, vehicle length and width, seating capacity, cargo space). Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds expert review, safety rating, and color.

Should I lease or buy a 2019 Honda Accord Sedan?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Honda lease specials

Related 2019 Honda Accord Sedan info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Hot new vehicles