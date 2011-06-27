Used 2015 Honda Accord Sedan Consumer Reviews

Nice vehicle, subpar audio system! Parijat Juvale , 03/24/2015 EX-L 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl CVT) 22 of 22 people found this review helpful I have owned Accord 2015 for almost 3 months now and I love it! Adequate pick up, excellent mileage, not much wind/road noise, quite comfortable. Ride quality could be firm for some but I find it fine. Gas mileage is as advertized, in fact many times I exceed it. But then I have a very light foot! I do have reservation about 2 screens though! I don't understand why there are 2 screens, which makes menu system unnecessarily complicated. I guess just one, little bit larger touch screen should suffice. Secondly, the audio system sucks! The sound quality is ridiculously bad. My decade old Toyota had a better sounding stereo! Report Abuse

Very Nice Practical Sedan JerryW , 08/16/2015 EX-L 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl CVT) 30 of 31 people found this review helpful Updated at 38,000 miles - this is a great Car! No complaints, no issues. MPG is steady between 30 and 34 depending on use. Update after owning this car for nearly 2 years is easy! This is a fantastic car!!! Haven't had this car long enough to talk about reliability but after being a Ford lifer and having one not so good Ford experience I opened up to all non-luxury makes. I took a few months to drive and research everything before purchasing this Honda. It came down to comfort and reputation. I felt the overall comfort in this car at this price point is top notch, you'll have to spend well over 30K to truly beat it. Interior space/comfort, road noise, ride, handling and sight lines are great! Styling, electronics, performance are all good and on par with other cars in this class. Pricing was fantastic, purchased during the Honda summer event, clearing out the 15's and were able to negotiate a deal for thousands less than MSRP (and nearly $2000 less than TruCar's target price) and get slightly over KBB excellent condition trade-in value on our trade. So far I love the car but if I had to pick it apart the trunk is where I'd start. They need to have a split back seat available for those times you need the extra cargo space plus a 3rd passenger, the trunk support arms encroach into the trunk space like a cheap compact and Honda doesn't have an automatically opening trunk were it fully opens at the push of a button on your key fob. In my opinion the closest competition you should compare if you're considering the Honda in order is the Mazda 6, Hyundai Sonata, Ford Fusion, Toyota Camry, Kia Optima and Volkswagen Passat. I wouldn't waste my time with the Chrysler 200, Nissan Altima, or Chevrolet Malibu. I almost bought the Mazda but it's more of a sports car type feel instead of a well refined sedan so it's all in what you're looking for, the Mazda is a very fun car to drive. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Do not trust AutoNation Svaidya Ji , 08/22/2016 EX-L w/Navigation 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl CVT) 28 of 30 people found this review helpful AutoNation cheated us on this car. They sold the 2015 car (in mid 2016) with bad transmission which resulted in Honda replacing the transmission as part of warranty within few months. There were scratches on the car hidden behind dirt that we did not notice while buying it. They provided one key, and made us pay for the 2nd one. There was a dead spare tire in the trunk. Also, please note that Honda warranty is only for 36K miles or 3 years whichever comes first. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

The manual transmission, a dying breed. Brian O. , 04/02/2016 Sport 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6M) 12 of 12 people found this review helpful I purchased my 2015 Accord Sport 6 speed MT April of 2015. After one year of ownership and over 16k miles, this Accord is hands down, one of the best cars under $25k. I looked at almost every car in this segment and was impressed with the Accord's overall value. I was really adamant about opting for the manual transmission. I drove a Sport model with the CVT, and boy, the CVT is not for me. Yes, I get its efficient design and concept of having a "constant" power ratio to achieve best mpg possible. I feel though you sacrifice SO much driving experience for 1 to 2 mpg. In my opinion, the manual transmission really brought this car to life; definitely more fun to drive. I stand 6'5 at 230 lbs. I was very impressed with head room and adequate leg room from not only a driver standpoint, but also as a rear passenger. The telescoping steering column telescopes more than enough for my desired comfort. Driver seat is OK, I find myself adjusting it on road trips of more than three hours - but that is almost standard in any car I've had with my abnormal size. Visibility is excellent; the pillars are smaller than most new cars. Safety is another reason I purchased - in 2013 the Accord was one of the only cars to receive a "Good" rating for the new "small overlap" crash test by the IIHS. In mixed driving conditions I consistently get 28-30 mpg. If I'm driving all highway I can easily get 35-37 mpg. To find a car that I can easily fit in, comes very well equipped, gets up to 35 mpg, has somewhat of a fun-to-drive factor, a low cost of ownership, a great resale value, and is a safety "top pick" by the IIHS, what else do you really need? It's worth the road noise and cheap feeling power window switches. (You're buying a Honda not an Acura). Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse