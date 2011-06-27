Used 2013 Honda Accord Sedan Consumer Reviews

162,000 miles- car still rides great, fors the bulk of my daily driving. Replaced a few piwer door lock actuators & driver side sun visor, but aside fron thise just routine service, CVT & timing chain are good. I had a 4 wheel alignment done with tge 3td set of michelins at 137,000 miles and all 4 were still within spec, they did tweak it to dial them in but didnt need much. The more miles this car gets, the more valuable it becomes to me! Original review- Really loving this car! It's been worry free and totally reliable! I have done routine maintenance without major issues. Full synthetic oil change every 5,000 miles, transmission fluid change every 30,000 miles, front brake pads/brake fluid changed at 75,000, K&N permanent air filter I clean & charge as needed, , cabin filter changes as needed, new battery at about 90,000 miles, and I started running Shell V power nitro+ 93 octane at about 80,000 miles. I was skeptical about the gas upgrade until I ran a tank and saw the difference in performance, as well as improved mileage, so I'm a believer now. For the extra cost of basically a small Starbucks coffee per tank, it's worth it IMHO. I don't drink Starbucks myself, but I will treat my car to a "Starbucks"! I got 652 miles on the last tank of gas, awesome! Currently on my 2nd set of tires. First set, Michelin MXV4's lasted 54,000 miles, now running upsized Michelin Premier 225/55-17 with almost 50, 000 on them. Will probably go back to 215/55/-17 size next go around, as mileage dropped off more than expected for new tire d/t increased surface area. As other probably have noted, the infotainment system sometimes gets hung up with my iphone, dealership said Honda tried to get Apple to help but no recourse due to "proprietary information", so no update. Eh, it's not THAT bad of an issue, usually just turn off and back on again to reset it and it's fine, plus it only happens occasionally with initial sync once you start the car. Not a big deal for me. I've had a rare "false" low tire pressure alarm, but guys at Discount Tire say that's not unusual for any TPMS during times of temp swings, which is when they've happened. Both sets of tires have worn evenly, steering is true, and this with never having performed 4 wheel alignment. I'm debating on actually doing the alignment with third set of tires, if for no other reason just to fine tune and keep things from freezing up where you can't adjust if need be. I've got a major service coming up at 105,000 miles, plugs, oil/filter, coolant change. Serpentine belt fine so far so Honda Specialist shop said will monitor. Also, it's nice having a timing chain so lifetime deal there typically. Update at 150,000 miles: Car still drives beautifully and is still very comfortable & mechanically reliable, have never needed a tow. Not bad! I did have to buy a new starter at 135,000 miles, little disappointing there as I’ve typically had honda starters last over 200,000. Also, power door locks have failed & need at least driver door actuator, $250 job each door and have put it off, using the actual key to open door. Honda has had issues with power locks before so hoping for a class action lawsuit/recall like they had for the CR-V. Driver side sun visior spring broke & now falls down repeatedly, thats not cheap at near $100, been sitting on that too. Still, while cheaper than a car payment, I’m disappointed in the longevity of these things mentioned.

I have a fairly long commute and after narrowing down mid size cars by gas mileage, the 2013 Accord was one of few choices. After drive tests and seeing what the car offered for the price, I thought is was a great bargain. It's sharp looking and has a great interior and lots of features for the price. And, the gas mileage has been phenomenal! I am averaging around 35 mpg in approximately 65/35% highway/city driving. There is one issue that is ruining my new car experience. The CVT transmission is jerky at low speeds. It is quite noticeable and irritating in my stop and go commuting. I recommend test driving the car quite a bit before making your choice to see if the trans is jerky. Update: After living with the car for three years now, I have a lot more experience with it. I am still averaging just over 35 mpg which is awesome. Probably the best part about the car. Handling is sound and the car is still pretty quick, especially for a four cylinder. The car still runs well but the trans remains a bit jerky at low speeds, although it is better than when I first got it. One annoyance is that it has a rough idle when it is cold. Once it warms up it is fine. Another con is that the car is just not that comfortable. The seats are hard and the ride is stiff. I have had to add a cushion to my seat. Also, on IL expressways, where they brush the concrete for traction, a lot of road noise enters the cabin. Not overly bad, but after driving a Fusion, I realized what a quiet car sounds like. The Accord is not that quiet, at least compared to a Fusion. Winter traction is poor as well. Worse than my tiny Corolla. Also, to my knowledge, Honda has not issued any updates to the infotainment system. They could really improve in this area as it is becoming dated. But, it does connect to my phone every time so for calls, it works well. Overall, the car is just OK. Normally I keep my cars a long time. But, I have already shopped for new cars but did not pull the trigger. So , would I buy it again, No. My next car will be based more on comfort and quietness, two areas where the 2013 Accord falls way short of. UPDATE: The CVT trans continues to concern me. A few times it seemed to slip when backing out of my garage like it is low on trans fluid. It's not. I have found similar posts on the web. As a former mechanic, I realize that intermittent problems are difficult to resolve so I have not wasted my time bringing it to the dealer as it will likely be fine when they test it. UPDATE 12/2019: IT STILL SEEMS TO SLIP ON OCCASION BUT ONLY SEVERAL TIMES PER YEAR. Fast acceleration is also concerning as the CVT tends to be very jerky under initial hard acceleration. Twice now the car failed to start right away and when it did, the check engine, traction control, power steering assist, and low tire inflation lights were on and the car was in limp mode. The code is vague pointing to throttle assembly. Anyway, each time the lights went off on their own after a day or so and the car ran normal. Again, an intermittent problem. **UPDATE 12/2019: I BELIEVE THIS PROBLEM WAS DUE TO MY K&N AIR FILTER WHICH CONTAINS AN OIL ADDITIVE WHICH MAY HAVE BEEN CAUSING A SENSOR FAULT. AFTER REMOVING IT SEVERAL YEARS AGO, I HAVE NOT HAD THE PROBLEM SINCE. Honda used to be solid quality but they have definitely declined over the years based on my experience with my Accord and previous, very poor, experience with an Odyssey. IMO, they are no longer worth the premium that they used to be (for used cars) because many others have caught up or even surpassed Honda, according to Consumer Reports. If you want reliability, Toyota is the continued champ. BTW, I continue to look at other cars even though I will take a beating on trade in value. Update December 2017: With over 100k on the odometer the car is running well. Although I still had decent tread on the original tires I purchased new ones as the OEM tires were loud on the brushed concrete interstates in northern Illinois. The Michelin Premier AS tires are much quieter but my gas mileage has suffered going from an average of over 35 mpg to about 33. Still great for this size car. I prefer the quiet over the mpg's. Everything is still functioning well and there are no rattles or leaks of any sort. Suspension is also still performing well. The trans is still a bit jerky at times and once every couple of months when backing out of the garage and then putting it in drive it feels like I am starting off in third gear (even though there are no gears in the CVT). I don't believe it is slipping but who knows. Aside from that, the car is performing well. Hopefully the next 100k will be like it was for my 2005 Toyota Corolla which went to 200k and had shown little degradation. Update 12/2019: After test driving other vehicles I have come to appreciate my Accord more. Most other makes were not much better. Makes me like the Honda more.