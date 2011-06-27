Used 2012 Honda Accord Features & Specs
|Overview
See Accord Inventory
Starting MSRP
$22,280
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed automatic
|5-speed automatic
|5-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|V6
|Combined MPG
|27
|27
|24
|Total Seating
|5
|5
|5
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$22,280
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed automatic
|5-speed automatic
|5-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$22,280
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|23/34 mpg
|23/34 mpg
|20/30 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|425.5/629.0 mi.
|425.5/629.0 mi.
|370.0/555.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|18.5 gal.
|18.5 gal.
|18.5 gal.
|Combined MPG
|27
|27
|24
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$22,280
|Torque
|161 lb-ft @ 4300 rpm
|161 lb-ft @ 4300 rpm
|254 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm
|Base engine size
|2.4 l
|2.4 l
|3.5 l
|Horsepower
|177 hp @ 6500 rpm
|177 hp @ 6500 rpm
|271 hp @ 6000 rpm
|Turning circle
|37.7 ft.
|37.7 ft.
|37.7 ft.
|Valves
|16
|16
|24
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Variable
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Single overhead cam (sohc)
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|V6
|cylinder deactivation
|no
|no
|yes
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$22,280
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Passenger head restraint whiplash protection system
|yes
|yes
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|yes
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|yes
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|yes
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|yes
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|yes
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Emergency interior trunk release
|yes
|yes
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|no
|yes
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|no
|no
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|no
|no
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$22,280
|element antenna
|yes
|yes
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|yes
|yes
|speed sensitive volume control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|160-watt audio output
|yes
|yes
|no
|USB connection
|yes
|yes
|yes
|radio data system
|yes
|yes
|yes
|6 total speakers
|yes
|yes
|no
|270 watts stereo output
|no
|no
|yes
|3 Months of provided satellite radio service
|no
|no
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|no
|no
|yes
|1 subwoofer(s)
|no
|no
|yes
|7 total speakers
|no
|no
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$22,280
|remote trunk release
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Air conditioning
|yes
|yes
|no
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|yes
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front reading lights
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|speed-proportional power steering
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear floor mats
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|trunk light
|yes
|yes
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|yes
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|no
|yes
|yes
|Climate control
|no
|no
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|no
|no
|yes
|retained accessory power
|no
|no
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|no
|no
|yes
|leather and simulated wood trim on doors
|no
|no
|yes
|simulated wood trim on dash
|no
|no
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$22,280
|1 one-touch power windows
|yes
|no
|no
|Power mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|remote window operation
|yes
|yes
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|2 one-touch power windows
|no
|yes
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$22,280
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|yes
|yes
|clock
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|compass
|no
|no
|yes
|external temperature display
|no
|no
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$22,280
|Front head room
|41.4 in.
|41.4 in.
|39.0 in.
|6 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|no
|no
|bucket front seats
|yes
|yes
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|58.2 in.
|58.2 in.
|58.2 in.
|Front leg room
|42.5 in.
|42.5 in.
|42.5 in.
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|no
|no
|Front hip room
|56.6 in.
|56.6 in.
|56.6 in.
|cloth
|yes
|no
|no
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|no
|yes
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|no
|yes
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|no
|yes
|yes
|8 -way power driver seat
|no
|yes
|yes
|leather
|no
|yes
|yes
|4 -way power passenger seat
|no
|no
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$22,280
|Rear head room
|38.5 in.
|38.5 in.
|37.2 in.
|Rear hip Room
|54.3 in.
|54.3 in.
|54.3 in.
|Rear leg room
|37.2 in.
|37.2 in.
|37.2 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|56.4 in.
|56.4 in.
|56.4 in.
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|yes
|yes
|folding with storage and pass-thru center armrest
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Folding rear seatback
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$22,280
|Front track
|62.6 in.
|62.6 in.
|62.2 in.
|Length
|194.9 in.
|194.9 in.
|194.9 in.
|Curb weight
|3279 lbs.
|3300 lbs.
|3593 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|14.7 cu.ft.
|14.7 cu.ft.
|14.7 cu.ft.
|Height
|58.1 in.
|58.1 in.
|58.1 in.
|EPA interior volume
|120.7 cu.ft.
|120.7 cu.ft.
|115.7 cu.ft.
|Wheel base
|110.2 in.
|110.2 in.
|110.2 in.
|Width
|72.7 in.
|72.7 in.
|72.7 in.
|Rear track
|62.6 in.
|62.6 in.
|62.2 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$22,280
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$22,280
|inside mounted spare tire
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Steel spare wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|full wheel covers
|yes
|no
|no
|temporary spare tire
|yes
|yes
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|yes
|yes
|P215/60R16 94H tires
|yes
|yes
|no
|steel wheels
|yes
|no
|no
|16 x 6.5 in. wheels
|yes
|yes
|no
|alloy wheels
|no
|yes
|yes
|17 x 7.5 in. wheels
|no
|no
|yes
|P225/50R17 93V tires
|no
|no
|yes
Sponsored cars related to the Accord
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$22,280
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|multi-link rear suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|yes
|yes
|double wishbone front suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$22,280
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Related Used 2012 Honda Accord info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford Shelby GT350 2016
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2000
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2004
- Used BMW 3 Series 2014
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2013
- Used Kia Niro 2017
- Used Subaru Forester 2009
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2011
- Used Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2006
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Kia Cadenza
- 2021 Mazda CX-5 News
- 2021 Lamborghini Urus News
- 2021 Ford F-150 News
- 2019 Buick Regal Sportback
- 2019 Ram 1500 Classic
- 2019 ALPINA B7
- 2020 Ram 1500
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe
- 2019 Ghibli
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 Fit
- Honda Insight 2019
- Honda Insight 2021
- Honda Clarity 2020
- 2019 Clarity
- 2019 Ridgeline
- 2020 Civic
- 2019 Honda CR-V
- Honda Ridgeline 2020
- 2020 Honda Passport