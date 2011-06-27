  1. Home
Used 2012 Honda Accord Features & Specs

More about the 2012 Accord
Overview
Starting MSRP
$22,280
Starting MSRP
$24,030
Starting MSRP
$29,730
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed automatic5-speed automatic5-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4V6
Combined MPG272724
Total Seating555
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$22,280
Starting MSRP
$24,030
Starting MSRP
$29,730
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic5-speed automatic5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$22,280
Starting MSRP
$24,030
Starting MSRP
$29,730
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)23/34 mpg23/34 mpg20/30 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)425.5/629.0 mi.425.5/629.0 mi.370.0/555.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.18.5 gal.18.5 gal.
Combined MPG272724
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$22,280
Starting MSRP
$24,030
Starting MSRP
$29,730
Torque161 lb-ft @ 4300 rpm161 lb-ft @ 4300 rpm254 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l2.4 l3.5 l
Horsepower177 hp @ 6500 rpm177 hp @ 6500 rpm271 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle37.7 ft.37.7 ft.37.7 ft.
Valves161624
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)Single overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersInline 4Inline 4V6
cylinder deactivationnonoyes
Safety
Starting MSRP
$22,280
Starting MSRP
$24,030
Starting MSRP
$29,730
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyesyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyesyesyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
front and rear head airbagsyesyesyes
stability controlyesyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
3 rear headrestsyesyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyesyesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyesyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemnoyesyes
front fog/driving lightsnonoyes
dusk sensing headlampsnonoyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$22,280
Starting MSRP
$24,030
Starting MSRP
$29,730
element antennayesyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
speed sensitive volume controlyesyesyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyesyesyes
160-watt audio outputyesyesno
USB connectionyesyesyes
radio data systemyesyesyes
6 total speakersyesyesno
270 watts stereo outputnonoyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio servicenonoyes
satellite radio satellite radiononoyes
1 subwoofer(s)nonoyes
7 total speakersnonoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$22,280
Starting MSRP
$24,030
Starting MSRP
$29,730
remote trunk releaseyesyesyes
Air conditioningyesyesno
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyesyesyes
overhead console with storageyesyesyes
front seatback storageyesyesyes
cruise controlyesyesyes
front reading lightsyesyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyesyes
speed-proportional power steeringyesyesyes
front and rear cupholdersyesyesyes
front and rear door pocketsyesyesyes
Rear floor matsyesyesyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyesyes
trunk lightyesyesyes
interior air filtrationyesyesyes
leather steering wheelnoyesyes
Climate controlnonoyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirrornonoyes
retained accessory powernonoyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)nonoyes
leather and simulated wood trim on doorsnonoyes
simulated wood trim on dashnonoyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$22,280
Starting MSRP
$24,030
Starting MSRP
$29,730
1 one-touch power windowsyesnono
Power mirrorsyesyesyes
remote window operationyesyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
2 one-touch power windowsnoyesyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$22,280
Starting MSRP
$24,030
Starting MSRP
$29,730
low fuel level warningyesyesyes
clockyesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
compassnonoyes
external temperature displaynonoyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$22,280
Starting MSRP
$24,030
Starting MSRP
$29,730
Front head room41.4 in.41.4 in.39.0 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyesnono
bucket front seatsyesyesyes
height adjustable driver seatyesyesyes
Front shoulder room58.2 in.58.2 in.58.2 in.
Front leg room42.5 in.42.5 in.42.5 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyesnono
Front hip room56.6 in.56.6 in.56.6 in.
clothyesnono
multi-level heating passenger seatnoyesyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportnoyesyes
multi-level heating driver seatnoyesyes
8 -way power driver seatnoyesyes
leathernoyesyes
4 -way power passenger seatnonoyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$22,280
Starting MSRP
$24,030
Starting MSRP
$29,730
Rear head room38.5 in.38.5 in.37.2 in.
Rear hip Room54.3 in.54.3 in.54.3 in.
Rear leg room37.2 in.37.2 in.37.2 in.
Rear shoulder room56.4 in.56.4 in.56.4 in.
rear ventilation ductsyesyesyes
folding with storage and pass-thru center armrestyesyesyes
Folding rear seatbackyesyesyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$22,280
Starting MSRP
$24,030
Starting MSRP
$29,730
Front track62.6 in.62.6 in.62.2 in.
Length194.9 in.194.9 in.194.9 in.
Curb weight3279 lbs.3300 lbs.3593 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.7 cu.ft.14.7 cu.ft.14.7 cu.ft.
Height58.1 in.58.1 in.58.1 in.
EPA interior volume120.7 cu.ft.120.7 cu.ft.115.7 cu.ft.
Wheel base110.2 in.110.2 in.110.2 in.
Width72.7 in.72.7 in.72.7 in.
Rear track62.6 in.62.6 in.62.2 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$22,280
Starting MSRP
$24,030
Starting MSRP
$29,730
Exterior Colors
  • Crystal Black Pearl
  • Royal Blue Pearl
  • Taffeta White
  • Polished Metal Metallic
  • Dark Amber Metallic
  • Alabaster Silver Metallic
  • Celestial Blue Metallic
  • Basque Red Pearl II
  • Crystal Black Pearl
  • Taffeta White
  • Polished Metal Metallic
  • Alabaster Silver Metallic
  • Crystal Black Pearl
  • Royal Blue Pearl
  • Polished Metal Metallic
  • Dark Amber Metallic
  • Alabaster Silver Metallic
  • White Orchid Pearl
  • Celestial Blue Metallic
  • Basque Red Pearl II
Interior Colors
  • Black, cloth
  • Gray, cloth
  • Ivory, cloth
  • Ivory, leather
  • Gray, leather
  • Black, leather
  • Ivory, leather
  • Gray, leather
  • Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$22,280
Starting MSRP
$24,030
Starting MSRP
$29,730
inside mounted spare tireyesyesyes
Steel spare wheelyesyesyes
full wheel coversyesnono
temporary spare tireyesyesyes
All season tiresyesyesyes
P215/60R16 94H tiresyesyesno
steel wheelsyesnono
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyesyesno
alloy wheelsnoyesyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsnonoyes
P225/50R17 93V tiresnonoyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$22,280
Starting MSRP
$24,030
Starting MSRP
$29,730
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyesyes
multi-link rear suspensionyesyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyesyes
double wishbone front suspensionyesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$22,280
Starting MSRP
$24,030
Starting MSRP
$29,730
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.
See Accord Inventory

