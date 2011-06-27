Used 2011 Honda Accord Sedan Consumer Reviews

Purchased Honda Accord EXL V6 - White sbains , 10/10/2010 47 of 49 people found this review helpful I purchased my 2011 Honda Accord EXL V6 on 10/9/10 from AutoWest Honda. I got a great deal, as I negotiated $26,250 + fees (=$750 destination, $482 DMV fees, $55 doc and 9.25% sales tax). This came to under $30k out-the- door. Car has very good torque (254lb) and 271 horsepower which makes it nice and punchy to get on freeways and for overtaking rubberneckers! I also own a 2005 Honda Odyssey and the 3.5l engine is similar but torqued differently. The road noise is not as bad as the editorial review, you will notice some wind noise and you will not hear the engine. Report Abuse

2011 Honda Accord LX-P mike_in_sc , 07/08/2012 11 of 11 people found this review helpful Coming from a 2000 Honda Civic, this is a big step up. My Accord is a polished metal metallic (dark gray) LX-P and looks decently sharp for a mid-size sedan. I like most things about the Accord, but am a little disappointed that the interior isn't that much more comfortable than my Civic. I'm a relatively tall guy (6'2") and really wish the steering wheel telescoped out farther. I have to move the seat up much closer than I'd like to be able to comfortably reach the steering wheel, so a lot of the extra room gained by moving up from the Civic is not really usable to me. The lumbar support is too aggressive and not adjustable on the LX-P model.

A/C Problems wcbhm , 04/05/2011 14 of 15 people found this review helpful I am a loyal Honda customer, having owned driven Honda for the last eleven years, and currently being a 2 Honda household. I traded in my 2000 Accord last fall for a 2010 Accord. Other than the sluggish performance of the base 4 cyl engine, I have been generally pleased with the car until today. I recently noticed that my air conditioner was not cooling the vehicle. When I took it into the dealer, they said that a rock had popped through the grill and punctured a small hole in the condensor. This type of environmental damage is not covered under warranty, and I owe $769 to replace the condensor on my brand new car. American Honda was no help either. I have read of similar complaints b

many issues!!! buyer beware kyrider , 01/27/2012 7 of 7 people found this review helpful I finally met with the Factory Rep in my area and he verbally ack the shimmy issue but refused to put in writing! Of course, he's not stupid.... [non-permissible content removed]