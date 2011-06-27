Used 2009 Honda Accord Sedan Consumer Reviews
Locked inside car once security system engages
I have a complaint with the security system Honda uses. I have been inadvertently locked inside my 09 Accord and unable to get out. Apparently, once the anti-theft system engages after 30 seconds, there is no way to manually unlock the car doors nor will using the key fob "unlock" button work from the inside of the car. The car can only be unlocked from someone on the outside or by starting the engine, which disengages the security system. I find this to be a huge safety issue for people that are inside the car and are accidentally locked inside w/o a key to start the engine. I have complained to Honda with no resolution to this safety concern.
Fine Example of a Truly Reliable Accord
With 130k miles, it has been the most reliable car I ever had. It does consume about 1 quart of oil between 5k mile changes but that doesn't bother me. The steering is precise, the interior is comfortable and holds up fine. Before I improved the suspension, the car had a lot of body roll on curves. But I'm way more concerned with handling qualities than most people. The engine and transmission are a perfect pair, powerful and smooth. It's a 5-speed so highway gas mileage is good but not great. I intend to keep it indefinitely! Great car!
VCM (variable cylinder managment) misfire, engine
UPDATE. This whole ECO mode is not good. Now we wish we bought a 4 cyl. reg engine. I had to change sparkplugs again after only 35,000 miles. I had the light engine come on again so I just changed the sparkplugs and everything works again. The ones sitting at the back of the engine were much more worn out-more burned/blackish. and this is after the software update. So either they still wear out very unevenly, or Calgary Honda never replaced the back sprkplugs, since access to to back ones is more difficult. So either Honda desing sucks, or Honda dealrship sucks, take your pick. ----------------I'm posting this review for those who had problems with the VCM/engine misfire. It happened to us last week. Without a warning the car started stuttering and the flashing engine light came on. It sounded to me like a timing/sparkplugs problem. We found some scary info about class action suit against Honda due to the engine design problem. Took it to Honda dealer. They replaced 4 out of 6 sparkplugs and updated the car software. I talked to the shop foreman (yes, you have to insist on it, though the reception girl will first tell you that mechanics don't talk to customers, WHY??). This is what the foreman told me:
Great car...few flaws...
I heard the seats were a little uncomfortable and found a way to fix it! The lumbar support is a little stiff and if you stick something in the headrest while pushing it forward, it makes a HUGE difference. The lumbar goes back significantly and the seat is much more comfortable. Other then that, this car has been awesome!
Very solid purschase
Great car, love the interior and exterior. Have not had a single problem in 35K miles, just went on a 2,000 mile road trip and it was great! Very comfortable. I wish the fuel economy was better though. I only observed between 25-27 MPG on the whole trip and it is only a 4 cylinder engine... It had no trouble getting up hills, and the transmission did a flawless job holding speed down steep grades.
