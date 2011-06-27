Used 2006 Honda Accord Hybrid Consumer Reviews
Honda Hybrid Experience
My 2006 Honda Hybrid has quality written all over it! This is my third Honda, and I know my next one will also be a Honda. I think Honda did an excellent job designing the suspension. The gas mileage is a little disappointing, but that is probably me being a little heavy on the gas pedal. I love it.
2005 Honda Accord with Nav.
I have owned Mb, BMW, Acura, Cad ,etc. This Accord Hybrid is one outstanding car. I traded my 2004 Acura TL for the 2005 Accord Hybrid. Great decision. Burns regular fuel as opposed to premium for the TL. Had to replace all 4 tires on the TL after 18,000 miles. Although I am a BMW lover for all around driving the Accord Hybrid can't be beat.
First Hybrid
What a great ride! I have been driving a Mini Van for several years and due to the age of my children I no longer need a vehicle this large. I went with this vehicle due to MPG and performance. I bought this car used with 31,000 miles at 20% below Kelley Blue Book. The vehicle is very quiet, love the leather as well as the interior. The performance of a V6 with the MPG of a 4 cylinder. Despite the reviews for the Hybrid Accord I love this vehicle.
Problems with Hybrid
I thought the bugs were out of this car when I purchased it. I was wrong. In cold weather, around 20 degrees, or less, it runs rough with a power loss and that's not acceptable for a $30,000 vehicle. I only have 3000 miles on the car. Honda replaced a "module" and the problem is still there. This tells me Honda does not know what to do. In warmer temperatures, it runs fine. I'd love to hear from other Accord Hybrid owners who have this problem, and what you did to solve it. I need help. These cars are rare and I see none on the road and no one to talk to. I'd like to give some expensive, free advice to anyone considering this Hybrid. Wait. There are problems. Thank You, Wyatt
My Honda Accord Hybrid
My 3rd Honda Accord. Outstanding body style. Excellent interior finishing. Very comfortable to ride in. Performance is excellent. As good as my V8 Durango. I wish that it came in a few other colors. Getting into and out of is not as easy as my last Accord. The power front seats are great. I have enjoyed the XM radio a lot. The car is very quiet and a pleasure to drive
