Used 2004 Honda Accord Sedan Consumer Reviews

My favorite car EVER, and I've had quite a few Chris K , 07/15/2015 EX V-6 4dr Sedan w/Leather and Navigation (3.0L 6cyl 5A) 12 of 12 people found this review helpful My first car was a 1981 Accord coupe. Later a Civic, then a Prelude, Another Accord Coupe (all were manual transmissions). This EX is an automatic. Luxurious, comfortable, fast with the V-6, and has only required normal maintenance aside from a power steering pump/hose (recall), starter, a couple of belts and tires. At 11-yrs-old and 96000 miles, it is still our chosen "road trip" car, although our other car is newer. Huge trunk, back seats that fold down, you can't beat it. I bought it at 3-yrs old from a friend and still just love driving it. Close to needing the brake pads and timing belt replaced, but so what! Drove a Saab for 3 years in the middle, and after all the breakdowns, sold it and went back to Honda. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

310,000 miles running strong Konstantin , 12/11/2015 LX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A) 32 of 35 people found this review helpful Car has 310,000 miles on it and running strong. I am the only owner. Changed starter only. I like the car. Do not want to sell it. Report Abuse

Glad to be back with Honda scottwax , 10/04/2011 13 of 14 people found this review helpful I had a 1990 Accord for several years, sold it with 280k miles, current owner works at a tire store near me so I know it still runs! After the Accord, I had a 1999 626 and two 2002 Nissan Maximas (one an automatic, one a 6 speed). After I found out my Dad was replacing his 2004 Accord EX V6 with a truck, I offered to buy it. Only 75k miles and meticulously maintained. As much as I miss the acceleration of my 6 speed Maxima, the Accord is no slouch, runs about as well as my automatic Maxima did but with better mileage. I'm averaging 21-22 in the city (and the Dallas area has no clue how to synchronize traffic lights) and a trip to Kentucky and back got me 30.4 mpg at 75-78 mph! Report Abuse

Reasonably good car, not a fun ride rs118 , 04/14/2010 7 of 7 people found this review helpful Purchased new in 2004. It's a good all around car at a good price when new, but it doesn't really excel at anything. V6 is sort of fast, but the transmission is weak (just replaced at 75k) and handling is only average (stock suspension and tire size). Considering the lack of handling, it still rides very rough over cracked pavement has some rattles inside and out. Leather seats are fairly low grade. Carpets and roof liner had some minor defects when new, couldn't be fixed. Stereo is only average at best and was recalled and replaced. I've had a few other minor repairs and the break pads wear quickly. If buying used, look for one with the transmission and stereo already replaced. Report Abuse