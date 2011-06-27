  1. Home
Used 2004 Honda Accord Sedan Consumer Reviews

More about the 2004 Accord
4.8
745 reviews
My favorite car EVER, and I've had quite a few

Chris K, 07/15/2015
EX V-6 4dr Sedan w/Leather and Navigation (3.0L 6cyl 5A)
My first car was a 1981 Accord coupe. Later a Civic, then a Prelude, Another Accord Coupe (all were manual transmissions). This EX is an automatic. Luxurious, comfortable, fast with the V-6, and has only required normal maintenance aside from a power steering pump/hose (recall), starter, a couple of belts and tires. At 11-yrs-old and 96000 miles, it is still our chosen "road trip" car, although our other car is newer. Huge trunk, back seats that fold down, you can't beat it. I bought it at 3-yrs old from a friend and still just love driving it. Close to needing the brake pads and timing belt replaced, but so what! Drove a Saab for 3 years in the middle, and after all the breakdowns, sold it and went back to Honda.

310,000 miles running strong

Konstantin, 12/11/2015
LX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A)
Car has 310,000 miles on it and running strong. I am the only owner. Changed starter only. I like the car. Do not want to sell it.

Glad to be back with Honda

scottwax, 10/04/2011
I had a 1990 Accord for several years, sold it with 280k miles, current owner works at a tire store near me so I know it still runs! After the Accord, I had a 1999 626 and two 2002 Nissan Maximas (one an automatic, one a 6 speed). After I found out my Dad was replacing his 2004 Accord EX V6 with a truck, I offered to buy it. Only 75k miles and meticulously maintained. As much as I miss the acceleration of my 6 speed Maxima, the Accord is no slouch, runs about as well as my automatic Maxima did but with better mileage. I'm averaging 21-22 in the city (and the Dallas area has no clue how to synchronize traffic lights) and a trip to Kentucky and back got me 30.4 mpg at 75-78 mph!

Reasonably good car, not a fun ride

rs118, 04/14/2010
Purchased new in 2004. It's a good all around car at a good price when new, but it doesn't really excel at anything. V6 is sort of fast, but the transmission is weak (just replaced at 75k) and handling is only average (stock suspension and tire size). Considering the lack of handling, it still rides very rough over cracked pavement has some rattles inside and out. Leather seats are fairly low grade. Carpets and roof liner had some minor defects when new, couldn't be fixed. Stereo is only average at best and was recalled and replaced. I've had a few other minor repairs and the break pads wear quickly. If buying used, look for one with the transmission and stereo already replaced.

BEST car I've ever owned

abel, 10/21/2015
EX 4dr Sedan w/Curtain Airbags (2.4L 4cyl 5A)
I have driven them all. From mustangs to chrysler's, chargers, rams, cherokees, etc...all v8's. I never knew of the 4 cylinder life and this honda made me realize how much money I was spending on gas! It runs great! I purchased it with 172k miles and it has no problems whatsoever now at its 200k miles and is pretty quick for a 2.4 engine. Love the woodgrain trim all around. My only complaint would be the vibration on stop lights. Other than that I'm very pleased with this honda accord.

Research Similar Vehicles