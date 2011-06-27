Used 1999 Honda Accord Consumer Reviews
It's Alive!!!
I bought this car new nearly ten years ago. It's my third Honda and by far the one I've owned for the longest. This car is a rock! I have over 215,000 miles on it and it still runs fantastic. The body and interior are in great shape, very solid. I'm shooting for 300k miles before I consider buying a new one.
just keeps on going flawlessly
I purchased this car new in 99, and have had very very little problems with it since. It now has 212k miles and still drives pretty close to new. I live in New England and this car has gone through some of the worst winters you could imagine...ice, snow, road salt, pot holes, sub zero temperatures. It still has the origanal engine, tranny, struts, starter, alternator, exhaust and steering components. I believe if I had lived in the south I would not of had to replace much of anything at all (rust has had me replace the brake lines and fuel tank). Aside from that, the only repairs made were; a ball joint, tie rod, evap solenoid and vtec solenoid. Not bad for 12 years and a total of $200.00
Not a Politician, But I Reached a New Accord!
I took delivery of my Black Currant beauty in the Spring of 1999. It didn't take long to fall in love. The double wishbone suspension, coupled with a high-revving in-line four (which felt like it was hand-built by Swiss watchmakers), light weight and a responsive steering linkage made this car a ball to drive. The fact that it was reliable, durable, possessed an excellent degree of utility and didn't require a fortune to operate and maintain were just bonuses. Faced with its inevitable demise all these years later, it feels like losing a friend. True, the low-end torque was a bit tepid and a parasitic amp draw was never properly diagnosed, but I am distraught at having to say goodbye. Its style, the brilliantly laid-out dash and the aforementioned high-revving four and excellent suspension turned long drives into sprints. I'm 6'3" and could sit straight-up in the back seat. Such was the thoughtful engineering and design invested into this car by Honda. In its own quiet and sublime way, I feel it was one of the best cars ever built.
246,000 miles and still strong
We bought this car brand new with only 52 miles. The car has given us great service with just normal maintenance. The car is very reliable, and still drives almost 100 miles a day. The motor and transmission is still all original with no problems other than a stalling problem it just started having which looks to be just a cleaning of the throttle body,and idle control valve issue. I would recommend one of these cars to anybody, and plan to buy another one when this finally gives up. I think the odometer speaks for itself.
My '99 Accord EX - The car that won't quit!
I purchased my '99 Accord EX sedan 3 years ago for a second car. It had about 140k miles on it, and I figured I would keep it a couple of years to get me through a new job, etc. Well it now has 192k miles on it and runs and drives as good as the day I took it home! I have had the timing belt replaced, and installed new front struts. Other than that it has been simple oil changes and no worries. What a great car! It handles and rides beautifully, is comfortable and great on gas too. For the small amount I paid for my Accord I feel like I stole it. I don't even have the desire to get a newer car - that is how much I love my Accord!
