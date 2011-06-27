Used 1998 Honda Accord Coupe Consumer Reviews
Still going strong
I purchased car in '04 W/75,000 miles on it. I believe only 1 previous owner, they took great care of it. Knowing honda maintenance req. I immediately had timing belt changed, 6yrs or 100k miles (I think). I loved the car then and still love it now! My Avg. mpg is 24-26 (mostly hwy miles). I keep up on reg. maintenance. Heard stories of transmission probs but I haven't had any.@ 141k replaced rt fr axle,@ 155,000 miles replaced radiator. Other than those great engine. Paint is starting to wear and had to replace pass. Window motor around 2010 but as far as reliability I have no complaint, 16 yrs & going strong can't argue with that! Love my honda
lots of miles ... cheap transportation
Have 330K miles, bought in 2003 with 52k. I usually replace my car more frequently than this but the car is still really nice especially on trips. I practice hyper-mileage tricks and get significantly better gas economy ... record is 720 miles on a tank (but striving for that high is taxing). Simple tricks like turning car off at long traffic lights, etc will attain 36 ... speed is the enemy to good gas mileage. Problems are front half shafts, sway bar links, hydraulic clutch master cylinder, paint clear coat. I take the car cross country and back once a year and it is a fine long trip car.
First car
I really enjoyed this car at first, after all it was my first. When we first bought it the dealer said that the transmission was just rebuilt, thinking nothing of it we purchased it. Needless to say I have had the car for a total of about 5 years now, and have rebuilt the tranny twice. First costing 1,500 and second costing 1,300. The car isn't even worth that much. So unfortunately I am trading it in. I have read that it was that specific year that the tranny can't handle the engine, but I have given up on it.
My Honda
Great car, Boring. All I do is change the oil and meet maint. parameters. Strong runner, very reliable. 90k on brakes,, 85k on orig. tires. Looks and runs like new. Currently own 3 accords, 90,98 & 01. all great cars. Would I buy another "YES".
1998 Honda EX Coupe
Bought new. Vehicle is better than what we expected. No troubles what so ever. The 4 cyl. engine has plenty of power, is an excellent preformer, great fuel mileage. Vehicle has been lowered, rear spoiler added. Still gets plenty of looks. The leather interior is great with the sunroof. Radio needs to be upgraded (only bad feature on car). All else is wounderful.
