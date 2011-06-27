Used 1997 Honda Accord Wagon Consumer Reviews

Not a Viper but awesome still Darling, N , 06/25/2008 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I have had this car almost 2 years and only had to do oil changes (on time, always). My mechanic can never find anything else to do with it. It isn't fast, like my Accord Sedan was, but it is comfortable, quiet, and very good on gas, about 30 mpg-awesome for a wagon! It has good ergonomics; all gadgets are easily accessible, seats are well placed but I am short so I wish the seats could adjust more. The front windows are slow, but overall this car is a 9 1/2. IT is a typical Honda-reliable to the bone. Report Abuse

Love Honda mdgottse , 08/15/2003 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Excellent family car! It's my second Honda, and I'm still in love.

So good I completely reconditioned it JOHN PINE , 07/19/2008 2 of 2 people found this review helpful This car I gave to my daughter in 2003. After 5 years it looked like it had been driven in a demolition derby but it ran almost perfectly. How much do I think of this car? I completely re-did the exterior and interior, spending $3000. She'll have to earn the right to drive it again. In my opinion this wagon is a true classic!

Wagons are back! choda , 04/23/2009 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Bought used with 95000, after selling our 95 Accord damaged in hail storm. This LX wagon has been reliable, although it has a couple of issues. The slow electric windows, starting to smell antifreeze and the worst is the paint clearcoat is failing. The automatic trans requires more frequent fluid changes than most or it will act up. Gets 25+mpg, not quite as good as the 95 Accord sedan. Performance is fine for normal driving. It's too bad the paint is going away. New paint is so expensive I will be selling this car.