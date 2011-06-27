  1. Home
Used 1997 Honda Accord Wagon Consumer Reviews

13 reviews
Not a Viper but awesome still

Darling, N, 06/25/2008
I have had this car almost 2 years and only had to do oil changes (on time, always). My mechanic can never find anything else to do with it. It isn't fast, like my Accord Sedan was, but it is comfortable, quiet, and very good on gas, about 30 mpg-awesome for a wagon! It has good ergonomics; all gadgets are easily accessible, seats are well placed but I am short so I wish the seats could adjust more. The front windows are slow, but overall this car is a 9 1/2. IT is a typical Honda-reliable to the bone.

Love Honda

mdgottse, 08/15/2003
Excellent family car! It's my second Honda, and I'm still in love.

So good I completely reconditioned it

JOHN PINE, 07/19/2008
This car I gave to my daughter in 2003. After 5 years it looked like it had been driven in a demolition derby but it ran almost perfectly. How much do I think of this car? I completely re-did the exterior and interior, spending $3000. She'll have to earn the right to drive it again. In my opinion this wagon is a true classic!

Wagons are back!

choda, 04/23/2009
Bought used with 95000, after selling our 95 Accord damaged in hail storm. This LX wagon has been reliable, although it has a couple of issues. The slow electric windows, starting to smell antifreeze and the worst is the paint clearcoat is failing. The automatic trans requires more frequent fluid changes than most or it will act up. Gets 25+mpg, not quite as good as the 95 Accord sedan. Performance is fine for normal driving. It's too bad the paint is going away. New paint is so expensive I will be selling this car.

Roomy, reliable, and stealthy

nominivan4me, 08/23/2007
Wanted something bigger to haul more people/gear, and still gets good mpg. The Accord wagon with a 5-spd is a near perfect solution. While hauling either bikes, skis, or kayaks on the roof it gets over 30 mpg, and 33 mpg without. Parts are reasonable, it is Honda reliable, drives great, does not wander like a minivan, and in winter with a full set of snow tires goes almost anywhere. Compared to an Outback it handles better, has more room, and gets about 6 more mpg.

