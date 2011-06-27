  1. Home
Used 1997 Honda Accord Features & Specs

More about the 1997 Accord
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual4-speed automatic5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG252325
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual4-speed automatic5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/29 mpg21/28 mpg22/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)374.0/493.0 mi.357.0/476.0 mi.374.0/493.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.0 gal.17.0 gal.17.0 gal.
Combined MPG252325
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque139 lb-ft @ 4200 rpm139 lb-ft @ 4200 rpm139 lb-ft @ 4200 rpm
Base engine size2.2 l2.2 l2.2 l
Horsepower130 hp @ 5300 rpm130 hp @ 5300 rpm130 hp @ 5300 rpm
Turning circle36.1 ft.36.1 ft.36.1 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.4 in.39.4 in.39.4 in.
Front leg room42.9 in.42.7 in.42.7 in.
Front hip room51.6 in.52.6 in.52.6 in.
Front shoulder room56.0 in.55.7 in.55.7 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.4 in.37.6 in.37.6 in.
Rear hip Room47.6 in.51.4 in.51.4 in.
Rear leg room31.3 in.34.3 in.34.3 in.
Rear shoulder room53.5 in.54.3 in.54.3 in.
Measurements
Length185.6 in.188.4 in.188.4 in.
Curb weight2855 lbs.2855 lbs.2899 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.0 cu.ft.13.0 cu.ft.13.0 cu.ft.
Height54.7 in.55.3 in.55.3 in.
Wheel base106.9 in.106.9 in.106.9 in.
Width70.1 in.70.1 in.70.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Frost White
  • Bordeaux Red Pearl
  • Eucalyptus Green Pearl
  • Flamenco Black Pearl
  • Mystic Blue Pearl
  • Heather Mist Metallic
