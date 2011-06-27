Used 1995 Honda Accord Wagon Consumer Reviews

Work horse Rick Franks , 07/29/2009 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Purchased my wagon when it had 57,000 miles on it, now has 140,000. The only "problem" was the antenna stopped working [repair estimate $425.00] so I went to a stereo shop and had a window antenna installed under the rear view mirror - works great. Report Abuse

Can't say enough sdrawkcab , 08/28/2006 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Absolutely stellar. I beat up this car, throwing everything I could at it with minimal maintenence and she took it like a champ. Most solid road feel of any car I've ever driven along with an engine that just purrs after every oil change. Enough cargo space to rival most pickups, with 25+ mpg to boot. I could squeeze 30 mpg on long roadtrips. Perfect for a nomadic college kid. The bad: Apparently an 11 year old, beat up, tan station wagon approaching 200k is too tempting of a target for car theives. So goodbye, wagon. Report Abuse

My 1995 Honda Wagon ct-yank , 09/30/2003 1 of 1 people found this review helpful This is my 2nd Honda, my 1st was an '85 Accord Hatchback. The only time either Honda wouldn't start was when the battery was dead. My Wagon has 126,000 miles & going strong. Will buy another Honda when the wagon dies.... Report Abuse

great affordable wagon mtbeech , 01/03/2004 1 of 1 people found this review helpful This car has been an excellent vehicle, the only reason for upgrading this vehicle is to get the new off set collision safety after 1997. Also side-airbag safety in newer vehicles. this car is great for hauling items, since the seats fold down for easy access. the car is more suitable for women drivers or people under 5'10. Visablility is great and this is a very reliable and affordable car to keep. Report Abuse