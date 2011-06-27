  1. Home
Used 1993 Honda Accord Sedan Consumer Reviews

More about the 1993 Accord
4.7
85 reviews
9 years old and still running great

MD Tran, 04/30/2002
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

Great car! The exterior is still in great shape, the design itself is holding up pretty well although the front seems to be aging better than the back of the car. Interior is well- thought out with plenty of places to place your things and easy to use controls. Even though the engine is a 4 cylinder, it has good pickup and handling is simple and nice.

Perhaps my best Accord!

thafh, 04/05/2011
8 of 9 people found this review helpful

I just posted yesterday, but I still have more things to say! I drove my 93 EX today and noticed that it just might be better than the 99 EX-L I owned in the early 2000s! My 93 may not be as big and comfortable, but it's definitely on par with that 99!! The 5 speed brings all 142 horses to life and the styling still holds up today! I have a factory cd player in there and the factory speakers still thump! I know the car is nearly 20 years old, but next to this car and the legend, name another 18-20 year old car that looks this good... Exactly.

Great

Luke, 11/10/2015
10th Anniversary 4dr Sedan
8 of 9 people found this review helpful

Accord is #1

doofus, 09/21/2008
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I've had my Accord since I bought it new in 1993. It is ultra-reliable. I've replaced only tires, brakes, and exhaust in 15 years of ownership. I plan to sell it in the next month or so. Having bought the car for $13,000 and considering it's resale value of about $2000 there is no better value in the automotive industry. Can't wait to get my hands on the 2009!

Had to say goodbye, so sad

Ruchy, 12/22/2009
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

This was my husband's car, well on 12/18/09 a budget rental truck slammed into the pass. side. She had 209k and NO signs of breakage coming soon. We drove away straight as an arrow, but it would cost more to fix, believe me we thought about it. THIS IS THE MOST RELIABLE CAR EVER!! I personally own a 91 accord wagon, had it for 12 yrs. she always starts, I have the oldest car at work, but it always gets me there. We were planning on giving it to our 15 yr. old son, nothing more important then knowing your child has a reliable car to get them home. But we decided to part it out and say good bye to the work horse. Definitely will always own Hondas.

