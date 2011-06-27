2020 Honda Accord Hybrid Consumer Reviews

Sporty, roomy, and very economical! LFC1968 , 03/18/2020 Touring 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 16 of 16 people found this review helpful Our new 2020 Honda Accord Hybrid. has vert sleek, modern, sporty looks. Plenty of room in both the front seats and back, plus a very large trunk. Reports suggest it gets nearly 50 MPG city and highway. That is awesome fuel economy, in my eyes. The Touring trim level has all the bells and whistles, including remote start, heads up display, lane keeping assistance, Apple/Android Car Play. Too many to name and many that I have not discovered yet. The Hybrid does emit a pleasant humming noise when in all electric mode. I have been told that this noise is to assist people who are blind to hear the car while it is otherwise quietly approaching them, for safety purposes. I was dead set against getting another silver colored car but the Lunar Silver has a bit darker and slightly bluer aspect to it than on most silver cars . I find it a much more pleasant and appealing shade of silver. I have only owned this car for about 10 days but absolutely love it, to this point. I plan on keeping it a long, long time. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Value Report Abuse

Stunning in Elegance and Efficiency todd wagner , 03/30/2020 Touring 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 19 of 20 people found this review helpful After owning the 2020 hybrid Touring for 1,000 miles it is much better than I expected even after the test drive. It is eerily quiet in battery mode and if you work the system it can get amazingly good mpg. The response and dynamics are amazing compliant and smooth, the best of Honda. The only noise you hear are the muted road noise, which is only noticeable at high speeds or on rough roads, and the occasional engine rev under hard acceleration or going up a hill. But even then the engine is muffled and the rest of the time you can't hardly tell its on. When you get the battery half charged or more and have a flat or slight down incline, force it into EV mode and its quiet smooth sailing for awhile, and the mpg skyrockets. On the highway you can only get what your speed and road conditions allow, typically 40-48 mpg. But as impossible as it seems, if you drive very relaxed and work the regen brakes, and maximize the use of the battery, you can get anywhere from 45 to 60 mpg on short trips going 30-60 mph! The tech is considerable and still learning to seems to be very slick and more than you first expect. The safety systems are amazing. My '17 civic has some slight annoyances such as slight wind noise from side mirror, vibration in dash and vibration from subwoofer. But I have noticed NONE of these problems with this Accord. My dad has a MB E350 and it really rivals that, even quieter in some ways but noisier on rough road, however, this does feel like a $60k German car. And its actually very large. I'm 6'1" and can set the front seats where I want them and still have 3 inches in front of my knees in the back. I also happen to love the interior and exterior style. I honestly don't understand why everyone wouldn't want to own one. I am hopeful to get 10-15 years of luxury and low-cost usage, knowing this will probably take us well into the age of all electric vehicles. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Exceeds expectations DS , 06/03/2020 Touring 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 11 of 11 people found this review helpful I never envisioned driving an Accord but the fuel efficiency and the styling were too much to ignore. Since purchase I have continued to be surprised. The interior is comfortable and quiet on the road. The details of the instruments and tech are surprising at this price point. Excellent mileage for my everyday driving, but some jump when I want it. A much better overall package than other hybrids I've owned in the past (I'm talking to you Toyota). Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Value

Compromise greg , 01/24/2020 Touring 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 15 of 17 people found this review helpful every thing is a compromise! 2020 accord touring hybrid is no different. comfortable seats all around. Excellent cockpit. Quiet. Powerful enough for general use, passing and interstate travel. MPG between 45 and 53 depending on weather, mountains, head winds etc. wish it had a cd player and a selection for Pandora radio (can be achieved by selecting Pandora on I-phone and the pluging in. Then select I phone as source. Cumbersome.) Other than that great car. Safety Performance Interior Comfort