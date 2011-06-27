2020 GMC Yukon Consumer Reviews

This vehicle has so many great features. The drive is so smooth. The car has a sleek, lean look. Dealership staff was courteous, helpful and willing to work with us.

Victor B. Cohen , 03/15/2020 Denali 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 10A)

I just picked up my Black on Black 2020 Denali in Feb and I get so many compliments on it. I love everything about it and it has everything I was looking for in an SUV. I test drove the Denali XL and I felt it was a little to much for me since I was by myself. I recommend Earnhardt GMC Mazda, Buick in Las Vegas if you're looking for excellent customer service and they treat you like family. This is my first GMC SUV and i'm in this for life... Victor B. Cohen NFL Alumni, Actor, Philanthropist.