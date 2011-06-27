  1. Home
  2. GMC
  3. GMC Yukon
  4. 2020 GMC Yukon
  5. Consumer Reviews

2020 GMC Yukon Consumer Reviews

More about the 2020 Yukon
5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
3 reviews
Write a review
See all Yukons for sale
MSRP Starting at
$49,600
Save as much as $7,030
Select your model:

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

LOVE IT

Ted Cwik, 03/03/2020
Denali 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 10A)
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

This vehicle has so many great features. The drive is so smooth. The car has a sleek, lean look. Dealership staff was courteous, helpful and willing to work with us.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
Ad
2 Offers Near 20147
Check out current offers on the GMC Yukon
View Offers
GMC.com

Yukon lover

Malcolm , 03/09/2020
Denali 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 10A)
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Good looking, stylish, many safety features and wide selection of colors.

Report Abuse

Beast on the Road

Victor B. Cohen , 03/15/2020
Denali 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 10A)
1 of 2 people found this review helpful

I just picked up my Black on Black 2020 Denali in Feb and I get so many compliments on it. I love everything about it and it has everything I was looking for in an SUV. I test drove the Denali XL and I felt it was a little to much for me since I was by myself. I recommend Earnhardt GMC Mazda, Buick in Las Vegas if you're looking for excellent customer service and they treat you like family. This is my first GMC SUV and i'm in this for life... Victor B. Cohen NFL Alumni, Actor, Philanthropist.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Yukons for sale

Related 2020 GMC Yukon info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest Updates On New Cars