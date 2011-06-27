  1. Home
  2. GMC
  3. GMC Yukon
  4. 2019 GMC Yukon
  5. Consumer Reviews

2019 GMC Yukon Consumer Reviews

More about the 2019 Yukon
5(50%)4(0%)3(0%)2(50%)1(0%)
3.5
2 reviews
Write a review
See all Yukons for sale
MSRP Starting at
$49,600
Save as much as $9,096
Select your model:

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Good Luxury SUV without being Too Blingy

Randy, 01/22/2019
Denali 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 10A)
11 of 13 people found this review helpful

I have been driving a 2016 Yukon for 2 years, and now the 2019, so I have a pretty good knowledge of Yukon XL Denali. It drives more like a car, doesn't not feel as big as it is. I exchanged the 22" wheels for the 20". I think 20" gives it a better ride. Compared with other vehicles in its class the only think, I think it lacks is the seats could be a softer leather. Not as nice as Escalade ESV or Lincoln L but it is $15,000 - $20,000 less so I think the value is a great deal. I've taken trips cross county with it, and it is a smooth ride, cabin noise is quiet, acceleration plenty to get up and go when I need to. See our video review here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vUOcu8w2My8

Safety
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Report Abuse
Ad
2 Offers Near 20147
Check out current offers on the GMC Yukon
View Offers
GMC.com

Yukon

Yukon , 05/09/2019
SLT 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
8 of 13 people found this review helpful

Very frustrating and disappointed that the A/C had a faulty muffler line assembly off the compressor . Had at the dealer at 740 miles found no refrigerant in system filled system added dye leak detection. Two weeks later May 7 2019 took truck back the dealer system not cooling. Replaced mentioned part and filled system seems to be working now . How can this have happened??

Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Yukons for sale

Related 2019 GMC Yukon info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest Updates On New Cars