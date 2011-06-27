2019 GMC Yukon Consumer Reviews
Good Luxury SUV without being Too Blingy
I have been driving a 2016 Yukon for 2 years, and now the 2019, so I have a pretty good knowledge of Yukon XL Denali. It drives more like a car, doesn't not feel as big as it is. I exchanged the 22" wheels for the 20". I think 20" gives it a better ride. Compared with other vehicles in its class the only think, I think it lacks is the seats could be a softer leather. Not as nice as Escalade ESV or Lincoln L but it is $15,000 - $20,000 less so I think the value is a great deal. I've taken trips cross county with it, and it is a smooth ride, cabin noise is quiet, acceleration plenty to get up and go when I need to. See our video review here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vUOcu8w2My8
- Safety
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
Yukon
Very frustrating and disappointed that the A/C had a faulty muffler line assembly off the compressor . Had at the dealer at 740 miles found no refrigerant in system filled system added dye leak detection. Two weeks later May 7 2019 took truck back the dealer system not cooling. Replaced mentioned part and filled system seems to be working now . How can this have happened??
Sponsored cars related to the Yukon
Related 2019 GMC Yukon info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford Fusion 2013
- Used Cadillac CTS 2014
- Used Hyundai Elantra 2012
- Used Nissan Sentra 2014
- Used INFINITI Q50 2015
- Used Ford Shelby GT350
- Used Ford Fusion 2014
- Used BMW 5 Series 2011
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2012
- Used Toyota Tacoma 2005
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 WRX
- 2019 Kia Sorento
- 2021 Jeep Wrangler News
- 2019 Murano
- 2020 GR Supra
- 2021 Toyota Camry News
- 2019 Tesla Model X
- 2020 Mazda 3
- 2019 Lexus GX 460
- Chevrolet Camaro 2020
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 GMC Yukon
- GMC Acadia 2019
- 2019 Sierra 1500
- 2019 GMC Sierra 1500
- 2019 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- 2019 GMC Canyon
- GMC Sierra 1500 2020
- 2020 GMC Canyon
- 2019 GMC Yukon XL
- GMC Terrain 2019
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2020 Lexus GX 460
- Lexus NX 300 2020
- 2020 Nissan Armada
- 2020 Dodge Journey
- 2020 BMW X1
- 2020 Ford EcoSport
- 2020 Kia Niro
- 2020 Bentley Bentayga
- 2020 GLS-Class
- 2020 RAV4