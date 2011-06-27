2019 GMC Yukon Consumer Reviews

Randy , 01/22/2019 Denali 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 10A)

11 of 13 people found this review helpful

I have been driving a 2016 Yukon for 2 years, and now the 2019, so I have a pretty good knowledge of Yukon XL Denali. It drives more like a car, doesn't not feel as big as it is. I exchanged the 22" wheels for the 20". I think 20" gives it a better ride. Compared with other vehicles in its class the only think, I think it lacks is the seats could be a softer leather. Not as nice as Escalade ESV or Lincoln L but it is $15,000 - $20,000 less so I think the value is a great deal. I've taken trips cross county with it, and it is a smooth ride, cabin noise is quiet, acceleration plenty to get up and go when I need to. See our video review here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vUOcu8w2My8