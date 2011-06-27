Used 2011 GMC Yukon Consumer Reviews
Our third Yukon; still love 'em
The '11 Yuke does just about everything better than our '06 did. The ride is smoother, the seats more comfortable, and GM has finally caught up to the competition in terms of refinement and the usefulness of the electronic gadgetry. The stereo and nav system are very solid, and the iPod integration via the USB port is killer. It also looks gorgeous (esp. in the RJT color)...we began receiving parking lot compliments the first place we parked it, and that continues. You don't buy this vehicle for the gas mileage; you buy it because you want it for what it is...the most capable true full-size SUV on the road. Towing, cargo, passenger comfort - the Yukon has it all.
Right choice
I traded in my 8 year old Trailblazer on a 2011 Yukon Denali. I'm hoping to get the same result with the Denali as having 0 problems in the future. Good to hope anyway. The Suv drives real smooth on the road and is fun to drive. Size works fine in the garage and the wife has no problems driving. Rear view camera and nav are a welcome addition. no real negative comments as after 500 miles I have zero buyers remorse.
First SUV
Not a bad ride for an SUV. Handles like a car with good front end responsiveness. The interior is very well finished. Exterior is a cross between the Tahoe and Escalade which make it just right for some buyers. Fuel economy may not be appealing but most SUVs aren't bought for fuel economy. The Hybrid version should would be a good option.
gmc yukon is great!
I have owned three tahoes and one yukon since year 2000. i have bought all brand new and done regular service. i have been very impressed with all. My 2011 gmc yukon i purchased new and is my daily driver. it has 78000. I have a third car i drive some so keeps the miles down on my yukon. the only problem i remember with my tahoes was a leaking sunroof on my 2004 which they never fixed after two trips to dealer under warranty. i think it leaked since new only it didn't see rain much. My 2011 yukon has a funny shift pattern compared to my 2007 tahoe but i have gotten used to it. (I prefer the shift pattern of my 2007 chevrolet tahoe ltz.) i think my 2011 yukon shifts more for fuel economy reasons. About my 2011 yukon. the paint is good (diamond white tri-coat). looks new still. (i wash and wax it a lot.) Never a mechanical issue. I am on my third set of tires. (i like to replace tires well before they are worn.) 2nd battery. 1st one lasted almost 6 years. original brakes. interior has held up well. the ride is nice. handles well for a big vehicle. gas mileage is average for such a big vehicle. i just love my yukon and highly recommend it. the only problem i have had is that when i lock the vehicle and arm the alarm system after about 5 or 10 minutes sometimes the alarms sound for no reason. it is very annoying to people parked within earshot and i find myself leaving my car unlocked for this reason. i have never sent a review in like this before but have been looking at edmunds reviews lately for considering purchase of a third car and appreciate people who have written reviews. Update: my yukon now has 101000 miles. dealer says the original brakes still have plenty of life. I keep my yukon in the garage and wax it alot. it still looks brand new. i have recently noticed an occasional rattle in the left rear door panel. it still drives like new. i had an emission code for leaking gas cap but that is resolved now. very satisfied with this vehicle.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Build to fall apart
GM use cheap parts to make its cars. I have a 2011 Yukon as soon as the warranty expired I had to replace the transmission, brake rooters, battery and a lot more. And there is recall on the Airbag by National Hwy Safety that GMC refuses to replace. GM file petition with NHTSA that it is inconsequential. I guess our lives are inconsequential to GM. This show the corporate culture of no respect for the consumer.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the Yukon
Related Used 2011 GMC Yukon info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Volkswagen Jetta 2006
- Used Nissan Rogue 2013
- Used Toyota Sienna 2005
- Used GMC Yukon 2018
- Used Chevrolet TrailBlazer 2005
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2008
- Used Kia Sportage
- Used Toyota Highlander 2008
- Used Volkswagen Jetta 2018
- Used Audi A4 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe
- 2019 Ranger
- 2019 Ford F-250 Super Duty
- Subaru Forester 2019
- 2020 Q60
- 2019 300
- 2019 Sentra
- 2019 Jeep Wrangler
- 2019 Honda Odyssey
- 2019 Kia K5
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 GMC Yukon
- GMC Acadia 2019
- 2019 Sierra 1500
- 2019 GMC Sierra 1500
- 2019 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- 2019 GMC Canyon
- GMC Sierra 1500 2020
- 2020 GMC Canyon
- 2019 GMC Yukon XL
- GMC Terrain 2019