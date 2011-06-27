Used 2010 GMC Yukon SUV Consumer Reviews
Engine failure at 110,000 miles
I had to replace my Yukon with brand new engine at 110,000 miles because of cam/lifter failure. No help from GM or dealer. Apparently I am not alone. I have owned four Yukons/Suburbans. This is my last.
Traditional SUV
After owning a 2000 Dodge Durango for 10 years it was time to replace it. I like the space and comfort that a traditional truck based SUV provides and the GMC Yukon did not disappoint. Even though the price tag was pushing close to a base Escalade, a fully loaded Denali seemed like a better choice. This car has an impressive tow rating which helps me for work, the fuel economy is as expected from a large SUV and an average of 14 mpg city and 22 mpg highway is okay coming from a previous guzzler so I'm used to it. This car is the ultimate road trip car with lots of space and comfortable seats. A good family car that can also hold its own during offroading and one of the best SUVs you can buy.
I couldn't be happier
I live in Southern California and demand a lot out of my vehicles. I spend time in the mountains, off- road, towing a boat and a trailer as well as hauling people around. This past weekend I was able to take my new Denali up to the local mountains and as lucky enough to be there for a decent sized storm. The truck hard no problem at all driving through the rough conditions. It gave me and my 5 passengers a good sense of security as we tooled around town without any heart stopping moments. I have a 23' Centurion Enzo wake-boarding boat that weighs roughly 6,000 lbs. and is a piece of cake to tow with the powerful 6.2 L engine. Gas mileage isn't good but its what you can only expect.
Better Value Than Escalade
I just purchased a Yukon Denali AWD yesterday. I had three Escalades prior to this car. The Denali has the same engine, transmission, creature features, etc. as the Escalade minus the Cadillac badging and a few other non consequential items. The Denali has a better value per dollar than the Escalade. The Denali should get better mileage after it is broken in than my 2007 Escalade because of the active fuel management. Mileage of Escalade at 68-70 mph with a K&N air filter was over 21 mpg at times. In town average was 16.9 over three years. Denali should be better. Performance in deep snow should be excellent. Most driving will be long cross country. Will give updates after break in.
Surprised
I bought a used base Yukon (35,000 km on it) to replace my 05 pathfinder. Good gas mileage, better than the pathfinder v6. The ride is really smooth on stock 17". I bought aftermarket 20's for next summer. The rear seats should fold into the floor! But they are not that heavy. I have towed the jetski, and the snowmobile with ease. The turning radius is tight, brakes seem good. Fairly quiet ride. Comfy seats. The steering is overboosted. The paint job is poor. The clearcoat must be thin, anything touches the paint and it will scratch it. The car is big, much bigger than the pathfinder, it takes a little getting use to and you have to pay attention parking it. I'm waiting for the reliability to drop
