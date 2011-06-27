  1. Home
Used 2006 GMC Yukon Features & Specs

More about the 2006 Yukon
Overview
Starting MSRP
$50,185
Starting MSRP
$36,305
Starting MSRP
$38,205
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel driveRear wheel driveFour wheel drive
CylindersV8V8V8
Combined MPG131615
Total Seating866
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$50,185
Starting MSRP
$36,305
Starting MSRP
$38,205
Drive typeAll wheel driveRear wheel driveFour wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
mechanical center differentialyesnoyes
Rear locking differentialnoyesno
on demand 4WDnonoyes
automatic locking hubsnonoyes
Center locking differentialnonoyes
electronic hi-lo gear selectionnonoyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$50,185
Starting MSRP
$36,305
Starting MSRP
$38,205
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/16 mpg14/19 mpg13/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)312/416 mi.364/494 mi.338/468 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26 gal.26 gal.26 gal.
Combined MPG131615
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$50,185
Starting MSRP
$36,305
Starting MSRP
$38,205
Torque375 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm295 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm335 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size6.0 l4.8 l5.3 l
Horsepower335 hp @ 5200 rpm285 hp @ 5200 rpm295 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle38.3 ft.38.3 ft.38.3 ft.
Valves161616
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)Overhead valves (ohv)Overhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8V8V8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$50,185
Starting MSRP
$36,305
Starting MSRP
$38,205
2 rear headrestsyesyesyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
Turn signal mirrorsyesnono
daytime running lightsyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
front fog/driving lightsyesyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyesyes
post-collision safety systemyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesnono
stability controlyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyesyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
Rear multi-adjustable headrestsyesnono
dusk sensing headlampsyesyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsnoyesyes
Front center lap beltnoyesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$50,185
Starting MSRP
$36,305
Starting MSRP
$38,205
Multi-CD located in dashyesnono
speed sensitive volume controlyesyesyes
Bose premium brand speakersyesnono
AM/FM in dash-CD , CD-controller stereoyesnono
satellite radio satellite radioyesnono
separate rear audioyesnono
mast antennayesyesyes
1 subwoofer(s)yesnono
9 total speakersyesnono
radio data systemyesyesyes
8 total speakersnoyesyes
AM/FM stereonoyesyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$50,185
Starting MSRP
$36,305
Starting MSRP
$38,205
front seatback storageyesyesyes
cruise controlyesyesyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyesyesyes
cargo area lightyesyesyes
leather steering wheelyesyesyes
cargo netyesnono
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyesyesyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yesyesyes
turn signal in mirrorsyesnono
Three zone climate controlyesnono
power steeringyesyesyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyesyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyesyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryesyesyes
retained accessory poweryesyesyes
Rear floor matsyesyesyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yesnono
adjustable pedalsyesnono
front door pocketsyesyesyes
front and rear reading lightsyesyesyes
Dual zone air conditioningnoyesyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$50,185
Starting MSRP
$36,305
Starting MSRP
$38,205
1 one-touch power windowsyesyesyes
Power mirrorsyesyesyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyesnono
remote keyless power door locksyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$50,185
Starting MSRP
$36,305
Starting MSRP
$38,205
compassyesyesyes
external temperature displayyesyesyes
trip computeryesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
low fuel level warningyesyesyes
clockyesyesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$50,185
Starting MSRP
$36,305
Starting MSRP
$38,205
10 -way power passenger seatyesnono
bucket front seatsyesnono
height adjustable passenger seatyesnono
multi-level heating driver seatyesnono
Front leg room41.3 in.41.3 in.41.3 in.
10 -way power driver seatyesnono
leatheryesnono
Front head room40.7 in.40.7 in.40.7 in.
height adjustable driver seatyesyesyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyesnono
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesnono
Front shoulder room65.2 in.65.2 in.65.2 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesnono
Front hip room61.4 in.61.4 in.61.4 in.
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsnoyesyes
40-20-40 split bench front seatsnoyesyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentnoyesyes
6 -way power driver seatnoyesyes
clothnoyesyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$50,185
Starting MSRP
$36,305
Starting MSRP
$38,205
Rear head room39.4 in.39.4 in.39.4 in.
Rear hip Room61.3 in.61.3 in.61.3 in.
Rear leg room38.6 in.38.6 in.38.6 in.
Rear shoulder room65.1 in.65.1 in.65.1 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyesnono
folding with storage center armrestyesyesyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyesyesyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyesyes
multi-level heatingyesnono
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$50,185
Starting MSRP
$36,305
Starting MSRP
$38,205
Front track65 in.65 in.65 in.
Maximum cargo capacity104.6 cu.ft.104.6 cu.ft.104.6 cu.ft.
Curb weight5538 lbs.4978 lbs.5210 lbs.
Gross weight7000 lbs.6500 lbs.6800 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.3 cu.ft.63.6 cu.ft.63.6 cu.ft.
Angle of approach22 degrees22 degrees22 degrees
Maximum payload1462 lbs.1522 lbs.1590 lbs.
Angle of departure15 degrees15 degrees15 degrees
Length198.9 in.198.9 in.198.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity8100 lbs.7700 lbs.7700 lbs.
Ground clearance8.4 in.8.4 in.8.4 in.
Height76.5 in.76.7 in.76.5 in.
Wheel base116.0 in.116.0 in.116.0 in.
Width78.9 in.78.9 in.78.9 in.
Rear track66 in.66 in.66 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$50,185
Starting MSRP
$36,305
Starting MSRP
$38,205
Exterior Colors
  • Steel Gray Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Onyx Black
  • Blue-Green Crystal
  • Silver Birch Metallic
  • Sport Red Metallic
  • Blue
  • Green
  • Woodland Green
  • Victory Red
  • Wheatland Yelow
  • Dark Toreador Red
  • Steel Gray Metallic
  • Sand Beige Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Onyx Black
  • Blue-Green Crystal
  • Deep Blue Metallic
  • Silver Birch Metallic
  • Carbon Metallic
  • Sport Red Metallic
  • Indigo Blue
  • Doeskin Tan
  • Yellow
  • Tangier Orange
  • Blue
  • Green
  • Woodland Green
  • Victory Red
  • Wheatland Yelow
  • Dark Toreador Red
  • Steel Gray Metallic
  • Sand Beige Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Onyx Black
  • Blue-Green Crystal
  • Deep Blue Metallic
  • Silver Birch Metallic
  • Carbon Metallic
  • Sport Red Metallic
  • Indigo Blue
  • Doeskin Tan
  • Yellow
  • Tangier Orange
Interior Colors
  • Sandstone, leather
  • Stone Gray, leather
  • Pewter/Dark Pewter, vinyl
  • Neutral/Shale, leather
  • Pewter/Dark Pewter, leather
  • Pewter/Dark Pewter, cloth
  • Neutral/Shale, cloth
  • Pewter/Dark Pewter, vinyl
  • Pewter/Dark Pewter, cloth
  • Neutral/Shale, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$50,185
Starting MSRP
$36,305
Starting MSRP
$38,205
P265/70R17 tiresyesnono
Steel spare wheelyesyesyes
polished alloy wheelsyesnono
All season tiresyesyesyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyesnono
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyesnono
underbody mounted spare tireyesyesyes
fullsize matching spare tirenoyesyes
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsnoyesno
P265/70R16 tiresnoyesno
alloy wheelsnoyesno
steel wheelsnonoyes
P245/75R16 tiresnonoyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsnonoyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$50,185
Starting MSRP
$36,305
Starting MSRP
$38,205
front independent suspensionyesyesyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyesyesyes
short and long arm front suspensionyesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$50,185
Starting MSRP
$36,305
Starting MSRP
$38,205
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.6 yr./ 100000 mi.6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
