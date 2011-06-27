Used 1997 GMC Yukon SUV Consumer Reviews

Snow Buster Phil , 12/04/2009 5 of 5 people found this review helpful When it comes to going through the deep snow, this vehicle performs with the best of them(providing your tires aren't bald). Out on the winter lakes in Wisconsin, your mind is put at ease that your in a Yukon!(see You Tube and search for an Eaton G80) It's comfortable, solid, has sufficient power. Drives like the first day it was purchased. I pull a boat and supply trailer with no problems. I have replaced the fuel pump, repaired the intake gasket @ 60K miles(costly), replaced drivers side door internal linkage, and air conditioner components (condenser, compressor, misc.). The gas mileage isn't great (12/17), but when your out driving in the wicked weather, you realize its money well spent. Report Abuse

Very good SUV robb , 07/15/2008 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I have found that after owning this SUV that I am very impressed. Yes it is huge but I bought it to do a big job. I have 3 children and a wife that love to travel so therefore we have a 30 foot Jayco. It pulls great, it works great. If I had to buy another SUV I would get a GMC Yukon. Just love it

Great SUV! Steve , 11/17/2008 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I have owned this truck for over 6 years and love it. It drives and rides great, holds necessary equipment I need for my job, have had some mechanical issues but were easy to repair (I do a majority of the work myself). Would purchase another once this one completely falls apart.

It is OK but sometimes you will hate it. Phatts , 06/29/2002 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I really wanted one of these when they came out. I got mine in March 1997. I did not have any problems at all until July 1999. The transmission went out on a road trip. Since then it has 3 more transmission. Other than one little fact, this really has been a good vehicle to have. I am about to buy another vehicle but this time it will be a Tahoe insted of a Yukon. Peace Chris