Used 2018 GMC Yukon XL Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Yukon XL SUV
Denali 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 10A)
True Cost to Own
$71,940*
Total Cash Price
$60,953
Denali 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 10A)
True Cost to Own
$73,379*
Total Cash Price
$62,172
SLT 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$98,558*
Total Cash Price
$83,506
SLT 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$101,435*
Total Cash Price
$85,944
SLE 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$99,277*
Total Cash Price
$84,115
SLE 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$74,818*
Total Cash Price
$63,391
SLT Standard Edition 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$104,313*
Total Cash Price
$88,382
SLT Standard Edition 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$71,940*
Total Cash Price
$60,953
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Yukon XL SUV Denali 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$894
|$921
|$948
|$977
|$1,006
|$4,746
|Maintenance
|$663
|$1,643
|$1,880
|$1,206
|$1,497
|$6,889
|Repairs
|$140
|$332
|$487
|$568
|$663
|$2,190
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,220
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$3,404
|Financing
|$3,278
|$2,636
|$1,952
|$1,221
|$441
|$9,528
|Depreciation
|$11,356
|$5,932
|$5,221
|$4,628
|$4,152
|$31,289
|Fuel
|$2,617
|$2,696
|$2,776
|$2,860
|$2,945
|$13,894
|True Cost to Own®
|$22,168
|$14,206
|$13,310
|$11,506
|$10,750
|$71,940
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Yukon XL SUV Denali 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$912
|$939
|$967
|$997
|$1,026
|$4,841
|Maintenance
|$676
|$1,676
|$1,918
|$1,230
|$1,527
|$7,027
|Repairs
|$143
|$339
|$497
|$579
|$676
|$2,234
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,284
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$3,472
|Financing
|$3,344
|$2,689
|$1,991
|$1,245
|$450
|$9,719
|Depreciation
|$11,583
|$6,051
|$5,325
|$4,721
|$4,235
|$31,915
|Fuel
|$2,669
|$2,750
|$2,832
|$2,917
|$3,004
|$14,172
|True Cost to Own®
|$22,611
|$14,490
|$13,576
|$11,736
|$10,965
|$73,379
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Yukon XL SUV SLT 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,225
|$1,262
|$1,299
|$1,338
|$1,378
|$6,502
|Maintenance
|$908
|$2,251
|$2,576
|$1,652
|$2,051
|$9,438
|Repairs
|$192
|$455
|$667
|$778
|$908
|$3,000
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,411
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$4,663
|Financing
|$4,491
|$3,611
|$2,674
|$1,673
|$604
|$13,053
|Depreciation
|$15,558
|$8,127
|$7,153
|$6,340
|$5,688
|$42,866
|Fuel
|$3,585
|$3,694
|$3,803
|$3,918
|$4,035
|$19,035
|True Cost to Own®
|$30,370
|$19,462
|$18,235
|$15,763
|$14,728
|$98,558
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Yukon XL SUV SLT 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,261
|$1,299
|$1,337
|$1,378
|$1,418
|$6,692
|Maintenance
|$935
|$2,317
|$2,651
|$1,700
|$2,111
|$9,713
|Repairs
|$197
|$468
|$687
|$801
|$935
|$3,088
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,540
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$4,800
|Financing
|$4,622
|$3,717
|$2,752
|$1,722
|$622
|$13,434
|Depreciation
|$16,012
|$8,364
|$7,362
|$6,525
|$5,854
|$44,117
|Fuel
|$3,690
|$3,801
|$3,914
|$4,033
|$4,152
|$19,591
|True Cost to Own®
|$31,257
|$20,030
|$18,767
|$16,223
|$15,158
|$101,435
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Yukon XL SUV SLE 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,234
|$1,271
|$1,308
|$1,348
|$1,388
|$6,549
|Maintenance
|$915
|$2,267
|$2,594
|$1,664
|$2,066
|$9,507
|Repairs
|$193
|$458
|$672
|$784
|$915
|$3,022
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,444
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$4,698
|Financing
|$4,524
|$3,638
|$2,694
|$1,685
|$609
|$13,149
|Depreciation
|$15,671
|$8,186
|$7,205
|$6,387
|$5,730
|$43,179
|Fuel
|$3,611
|$3,720
|$3,831
|$3,947
|$4,064
|$19,174
|True Cost to Own®
|$30,592
|$19,604
|$18,368
|$15,878
|$14,835
|$99,277
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Yukon XL SUV SLE 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$930
|$958
|$986
|$1,016
|$1,046
|$4,936
|Maintenance
|$690
|$1,709
|$1,955
|$1,254
|$1,557
|$7,165
|Repairs
|$146
|$345
|$506
|$591
|$690
|$2,278
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,349
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$3,540
|Financing
|$3,409
|$2,741
|$2,030
|$1,270
|$459
|$9,909
|Depreciation
|$11,810
|$6,169
|$5,430
|$4,813
|$4,318
|$32,541
|Fuel
|$2,722
|$2,804
|$2,887
|$2,974
|$3,063
|$14,450
|True Cost to Own®
|$23,055
|$14,774
|$13,842
|$11,966
|$11,180
|$74,818
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Yukon XL SUV SLT Standard Edition 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,296
|$1,335
|$1,375
|$1,417
|$1,459
|$6,882
|Maintenance
|$961
|$2,382
|$2,726
|$1,749
|$2,171
|$9,989
|Repairs
|$203
|$481
|$706
|$824
|$961
|$3,176
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,669
|$67
|$67
|$67
|$67
|$4,936
|Financing
|$4,753
|$3,822
|$2,830
|$1,770
|$639
|$13,816
|Depreciation
|$16,466
|$8,601
|$7,570
|$6,711
|$6,020
|$45,369
|Fuel
|$3,795
|$3,909
|$4,025
|$4,147
|$4,270
|$20,146
|True Cost to Own®
|$32,144
|$20,599
|$19,300
|$16,684
|$15,588
|$104,313
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Yukon XL SUV SLT Standard Edition 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$894
|$921
|$948
|$977
|$1,006
|$4,746
|Maintenance
|$663
|$1,643
|$1,880
|$1,206
|$1,497
|$6,889
|Repairs
|$140
|$332
|$487
|$568
|$663
|$2,190
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,220
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$3,404
|Financing
|$3,278
|$2,636
|$1,952
|$1,221
|$441
|$9,528
|Depreciation
|$11,356
|$5,932
|$5,221
|$4,628
|$4,152
|$31,289
|Fuel
|$2,617
|$2,696
|$2,776
|$2,860
|$2,945
|$13,894
|True Cost to Own®
|$22,168
|$14,206
|$13,310
|$11,506
|$10,750
|$71,940
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2018 Yukon XL
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2018 GMC Yukon XL in Virginia is:not available
