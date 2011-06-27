Used 2002 GMC Yukon XL Consumer Reviews

Beast of Burden Eric , 01/10/2010 7 of 7 people found this review helpful Bought it new in July 2002. Excellent vehicle, particularly if you do a lot of camping or fishing. GREAT gear space when all seats are in use. Only 1 early problem, parking brake cable stuck under warranty, wearing out parking brake shoes. Only other problem - oxygen sensors went bad at 60,000 miles, too early, perhaps got splashed hard with salt brine or water. Good:The front disc pads lasted 70000 miles, rear disc pads 80000 miles, battery 5 years, changed it when I had the Dexcool coolant changed at 5yrs. Original tires lasted 70000 miles. No problems with A/C or transmission. Overall very reliable. 15mpg city, 14 mpg city when very cold. 20mpg highway at 55-60mph; 18mpg at 70. 17@75. Report Abuse

Too many kids pete , 01/23/2009 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I needed something that could fit 6 kids and still had the room for other things like a stroller fit for twins and groceries. This is the best vehicle that I have ever owned. The most reliable and definitely the best looking. The gas usage isn't nearly as bad as my friends told me before the purchase. But with this many kids I had no choice and it was a great one Report Abuse

Yukon XL experience Keith , 11/30/2008 3 of 3 people found this review helpful We have been driving this SUV for three years. Relaibility has been the big issue. We've had to replace the fuel system, air conditioning system, knock sensors and have ther front end re-built because it wouldn't maintain alinement. Now we are having transmission problems at 90,000. In fairness, I have a friend with the same vehicle and similar mileage who has had no problems. Aside from the many mechanical problems we have enjoyed the SUV and find it comfortable to travel in with a large family. I'm disappointed that it has proved much less relaible than my 1996 Suburban. Report Abuse

i am happy with my new yukon francisco quezada , 02/27/2002 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I THINK IT IS THE BEST SUV OUT THERE Report Abuse