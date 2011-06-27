  1. Home
Used 2001 GMC Yukon XL 2500 SLE Features & Specs

More about the 2001 Yukon XL
Overview
Starting MSRP
$37,174
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating9
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$37,174
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear locking differentialyes
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$37,174
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity38.5 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$37,174
Torque365 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size6.0 l
Horsepower315 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle44.5 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$37,174
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
traction controlyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$37,174
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
9 total speakersyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$37,174
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Front and rear air conditioningyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Rear and cargo floor matsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$37,174
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$37,174
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$37,174
premium clothyes
Front head room40.7 in.
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room65.2 in.
split-bench front seatsyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
6 -way power driver seatyes
6 -way power passenger seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room61.4 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$37,174
Rear head room39.4 in.
Rear hip Room61.3 in.
Rear leg room38.6 in.
Rear shoulder room65.1 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
manual folding bench third row seatsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$37,174
Length219.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity12000 lbs.
Curb weight5219 lbs.
Gross weight7200 lbs.
Ground clearance7.1 in.
Height76.8 in.
Maximum payload3079 lbs.
Wheel base130 in.
Width79.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$37,174
Exterior Colors
  • Onyx Black
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
  • Fire Red
  • Doeskin Tan
  • Woodland Green
  • Wheatland Yellow
  • Topaz Gold Metallic
  • Tangier Orange
  • Summit White
  • Storm Gray Metallic
  • Polo Green Metallic
  • Pewter Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Neutral Tan/Shale
  • Neutral Tan/Shale
  • Medium Dark Pewter/Shale
  • Medium Dark Pewter/Shale
  • Graphite/Med Gray
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$37,174
LT245/75R E tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$37,174
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$37,174
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
