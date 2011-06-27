  1. Home
  2. GMC
  3. GMC Vandura
  4. Used 1992 GMC Vandura
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 1992 GMC Vandura Consumer Reviews

More about the 1992 Vandura
5(0%)4(100%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.0
1 reviews
Write a review
See all Vanduras for sale
List Price Estimate
$942 - $1,595
Used Vandura for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Only thing I use

Lotaso, 04/01/2003
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

This car is the workhorse of the family, we've been up and down the east coast several times in this car, it is especially great at keeping fighting children away from each other, never had the bane of having to deal with accidents in this car so I wouldn't be able to tell how well it would do their but those in the car tend to joke about how we dwarf the other cars, very comfortable despite problems with seats getting stuck in awkward positions, also the power windows motors burned out, not sure if those come standard or not.

Report Abuse
Write a review
See all Vanduras for sale

Related Used 1992 GMC Vandura info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles