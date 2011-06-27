Used 1992 GMC Vandura Consumer Reviews

Lotaso , 04/01/2003

This car is the workhorse of the family, we've been up and down the east coast several times in this car, it is especially great at keeping fighting children away from each other, never had the bane of having to deal with accidents in this car so I wouldn't be able to tell how well it would do their but those in the car tend to joke about how we dwarf the other cars, very comfortable despite problems with seats getting stuck in awkward positions, also the power windows motors burned out, not sure if those come standard or not.