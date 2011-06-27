Used 1993 GMC Typhoon SUV Consumer Reviews
simply incredible
I did a ton of research before buying my 93 typhoon on ebay. I read about how they are insanely fast yet comfortable. when I got it I realized that although its extremely highly rated, its still underrated. its faster than car & driver says. in fact its the most amazing car I've ever driven. I don't beat camaros and vipers... I HUMILIATE them. it's not even a contest. it looks amazing without being pretentious like a ferrari or mclaren. at the end of the day I can't believe I own one, especially knowing how its even more insane than the magazines or anyone else knows.
Typhoon = SUV KING
My first car when I was 16 was a 1984 S-10 Blazer. The Typhoon was always the dream. When living in Europe, I found one in the classified. Sceptical, I embarked on a 500 KM trip to see it for myself. Upon the opening of the garage I fell in love. The 4.3 turbo screamed down tiny German country roads, and its AWD hugged the winding roads effortlessly. Coupled with 18" 16 spoke OZ tires, the ground spoilers, side skirts and tinted windows, the car was a knockout beauty.Thanks GMC.
Sleeper King of the Road
I first came in contact with this beast almost when they came out and I could not keep my eyes off it. As soon as I could find a good example of one, I bought. Best purchase I ever made.I believe that you only go around in life once, so you shouldn't cheat yourself out of an experience like this. Buy it, have some fun with it, and sell it so someone else can have some fun. Don't be greedy.
Best Buggy I ever had
I actually purchased the car for my 21 year old son at the time. The first time I got behind her wheel I knew she was MINE! Bit of rear swayback, but I loved that car.
