Used 1993 GMC Typhoon
Edmunds' Expert Review
1993 Highlights
I did a ton of research before buying my 93 typhoon on ebay. I read about how they are insanely fast yet comfortable. when I got it I realized that although its extremely highly rated, its still underrated. its faster than car & driver says. in fact its the most amazing car I've ever driven. I don't beat camaros and vipers... I HUMILIATE them. it's not even a contest. it looks amazing without being pretentious like a ferrari or mclaren. at the end of the day I can't believe I own one, especially knowing how its even more insane than the magazines or anyone else knows.
My first car when I was 16 was a 1984 S-10 Blazer. The Typhoon was always the dream. When living in Europe, I found one in the classified. Sceptical, I embarked on a 500 KM trip to see it for myself. Upon the opening of the garage I fell in love. The 4.3 turbo screamed down tiny German country roads, and its AWD hugged the winding roads effortlessly. Coupled with 18" 16 spoke OZ tires, the ground spoilers, side skirts and tinted windows, the car was a knockout beauty.Thanks GMC.
I first came in contact with this beast almost when they came out and I could not keep my eyes off it. As soon as I could find a good example of one, I bought. Best purchase I ever made.I believe that you only go around in life once, so you shouldn't cheat yourself out of an experience like this. Buy it, have some fun with it, and sell it so someone else can have some fun. Don't be greedy.
I actually purchased the car for my 21 year old son at the time. The first time I got behind her wheel I knew she was MINE! Bit of rear swayback, but I loved that car.
|Turbo 2dr SUV AWD
|MPG
|13 city / 17 hwy
|Seats 0
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|285 hp @ 4400 rpm
NHTSA Overall Rating
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|3 / 5
|Passenger
|2 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|Not Rated
|Passenger
|Not Rated
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|Not Rated
|Back Seat
|Not Rated
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|Not Rated
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|Not Rated
IIHS Rating
|Side Impact Test
|Not Tested
|Roof Strength Test
|Not Tested
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
|Not Tested
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Is the GMC Typhoon a good car?
Is the GMC Typhoon reliable?
Is the 1993 GMC Typhoon a good car?
How much should I pay for a 1993 GMC Typhoon?
The least-expensive 1993 GMC Typhoon is the 1993 GMC Typhoon Turbo 2dr SUV AWD. Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $0.
Other versions include:
What are the different models of GMC Typhoon?
Used 1993 GMC Typhoon Overview
The Used 1993 GMC Typhoon is offered in the following submodels: Typhoon SUV. Available styles include Turbo 2dr SUV AWD.
What do people think of the 1993 GMC Typhoon?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 1993 GMC Typhoon and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 1993 Typhoon 5.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 1993 Typhoon.
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 1993 GMC Typhoon and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 1993 Typhoon featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
What's a good price for a New 1993 GMC Typhoon?
Which 1993 GMC Typhoons are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1993 GMC Typhoon for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 1993 GMC Typhoon.
Can't find a new 1993 GMC Typhoons you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new GMC Typhoon for sale - 12 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $10,346.
Find a new GMC for sale - 6 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $15,031.
Should I lease or buy a 1993 GMC Typhoon?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
