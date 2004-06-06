  1. Home
  2. GMC
  3. GMC Typhoon

Used 1993 GMC Typhoon

1993 GMC Typhoon
See all for sale
List Price Estimate
Not Available
Consumer Rating
(4)

Pros & Cons - Not Available

GMC Typhoon years
1993
1992
GMC Typhoon for Sale

Edmunds' Expert Review

1993 Highlights

Typhoon can now be ordered in white as well as black.

Scorecard

Overallundefined / 5

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1993 GMC Typhoon.

5 star reviews: 100%
4 star reviews: 0%
3 star reviews: 0%
2 star reviews: 0%
1 star reviews: 0%
Average user rating: 5.0 stars based on 4 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • doors
  • driving experience
  • comfort
  • engine
  • maintenance & parts

Most helpful consumer reviews

4.75 out of 5 stars, simply incredible
tyguy,

I did a ton of research before buying my 93 typhoon on ebay. I read about how they are insanely fast yet comfortable. when I got it I realized that although its extremely highly rated, its still underrated. its faster than car & driver says. in fact its the most amazing car I've ever driven. I don't beat camaros and vipers... I HUMILIATE them. it's not even a contest. it looks amazing without being pretentious like a ferrari or mclaren. at the end of the day I can't believe I own one, especially knowing how its even more insane than the magazines or anyone else knows.

4.75 out of 5 stars, Typhoon = SUV KING
Ben,

My first car when I was 16 was a 1984 S-10 Blazer. The Typhoon was always the dream. When living in Europe, I found one in the classified. Sceptical, I embarked on a 500 KM trip to see it for myself. Upon the opening of the garage I fell in love. The 4.3 turbo screamed down tiny German country roads, and its AWD hugged the winding roads effortlessly. Coupled with 18" 16 spoke OZ tires, the ground spoilers, side skirts and tinted windows, the car was a knockout beauty.Thanks GMC.

5 out of 5 stars, Sleeper King of the Road
Typhoon=Typhool,

I first came in contact with this beast almost when they came out and I could not keep my eyes off it. As soon as I could find a good example of one, I bought. Best purchase I ever made.I believe that you only go around in life once, so you shouldn't cheat yourself out of an experience like this. Buy it, have some fun with it, and sell it so someone else can have some fun. Don't be greedy.

5 out of 5 stars, Best Buggy I ever had
Bunnie Gabel,
Turbo 2dr SUV AWD

I actually purchased the car for my 21 year old son at the time. The first time I got behind her wheel I knew she was MINE! Bit of rear swayback, but I loved that car.

Write a review

See all 4 reviews

Features & Specs

Turbo 2dr SUV AWD features & specs
Turbo 2dr SUV AWD
N/A
MPG 13 city / 17 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
285 hp @ 4400 rpm
See all Used 1993 GMC Typhoon features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
Driver3 / 5
Passenger2 / 5
Side Crash RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
Side Barrier RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
DriverNot Rated
PassengerNot Rated
Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
Front SeatNot Rated
Back SeatNot Rated
RolloverRating
RolloverNot Rated
Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating

The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

Side Impact TestNot Tested
Roof Strength TestNot Tested
Rear Crash Protection / Head RestraintNot Tested
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
0

FAQ

Is the GMC Typhoon a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 1993 Typhoon both on the road and at the track. You probably care about GMC Typhoon fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Typhoon gets an EPA-estimated 14 mpg. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a GMC Typhoon. Learn more

Is the GMC Typhoon reliable?

To determine whether the GMC Typhoon is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Typhoon. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Typhoon's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 1993 GMC Typhoon a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 1993 GMC Typhoon is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 1993 Typhoon is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

How much should I pay for a 1993 GMC Typhoon?

The least-expensive 1993 GMC Typhoon is the 1993 GMC Typhoon Turbo 2dr SUV AWD. Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $0.

Other versions include:

    Learn more

    What are the different models of GMC Typhoon?

    If you're interested in the GMC Typhoon, the next question is, which Typhoon model is right for you? Typhoon variants include Turbo 2dr SUV AWD. For a full list of Typhoon models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

    More about the 1993 GMC Typhoon

    Used 1993 GMC Typhoon Overview

    The Used 1993 GMC Typhoon is offered in the following submodels: Typhoon SUV. Available styles include Turbo 2dr SUV AWD.

    What do people think of the 1993 GMC Typhoon?

    Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 1993 GMC Typhoon and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 1993 Typhoon 5.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 1993 Typhoon.

    Edmunds Expert Reviews

    Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 1993 GMC Typhoon and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 1993 Typhoon featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

    Our Review Process

    This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

    We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

    What's a good price for a New 1993 GMC Typhoon?

    Which 1993 GMC Typhoons are available in my area?

    Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1993 GMC Typhoon for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 1993 GMC Typhoon.

    Can't find a new 1993 GMC Typhoons you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

    Find a new GMC Typhoon for sale - 12 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $10,346.

    Find a new GMC for sale - 6 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $15,031.

    Why trust Edmunds?

    Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.

    Should I lease or buy a 1993 GMC Typhoon?

    Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

    Check out GMC lease specials

    Related Used 1993 GMC Typhoon info

    Shop used vehicles in your area

    Popular new car reviews and ratings

    Vehicle rankings by type

    Other models to consider