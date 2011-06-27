2019 GMC Terrain Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Terrain SUV
SLE 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
True Cost to Own
$37,494*
Total Cash Price
$25,007
SLT 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
True Cost to Own
$38,244*
Total Cash Price
$25,507
SLT 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
True Cost to Own
$51,742*
Total Cash Price
$34,510
SLE 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
True Cost to Own
$54,366*
Total Cash Price
$36,260
Denali 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
True Cost to Own
$37,494*
Total Cash Price
$25,007
Denali 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
True Cost to Own
$42,368*
Total Cash Price
$28,258
SL 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
True Cost to Own
$46,493*
Total Cash Price
$31,009
Terrain Diesel
SLE 4dr SUV AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6A)
True Cost to Own
$51,367*
Total Cash Price
$34,260
SLT 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6A)
True Cost to Own
$52,867*
Total Cash Price
$35,260
SLE 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6A)
True Cost to Own
$38,994*
Total Cash Price
$26,007
SLT 4dr SUV AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6A)
True Cost to Own
$44,618*
Total Cash Price
$29,758
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Terrain SUV SLE 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$765
|$792
|$819
|$848
|$878
|$4,102
|Maintenance
|$479
|$738
|$708
|$1,956
|$1,993
|$5,874
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$150
|$359
|$522
|$1,031
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,225
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,389
|Financing
|$1,345
|$1,081
|$801
|$501
|$181
|$3,909
|Depreciation
|$5,611
|$2,324
|$2,198
|$2,580
|$2,443
|$15,156
|Fuel
|$1,136
|$1,170
|$1,206
|$1,242
|$1,279
|$6,033
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,561
|$6,146
|$5,923
|$7,527
|$7,337
|$37,494
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Terrain SUV SLT 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$780
|$808
|$835
|$865
|$896
|$4,184
|Maintenance
|$489
|$753
|$722
|$1,995
|$2,033
|$5,991
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$153
|$366
|$532
|$1,052
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,250
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,417
|Financing
|$1,372
|$1,103
|$817
|$511
|$185
|$3,987
|Depreciation
|$5,723
|$2,370
|$2,242
|$2,632
|$2,492
|$15,459
|Fuel
|$1,159
|$1,193
|$1,230
|$1,267
|$1,305
|$6,154
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,772
|$6,269
|$6,041
|$7,678
|$7,484
|$38,244
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Terrain SUV SLT 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,056
|$1,093
|$1,130
|$1,170
|$1,212
|$5,661
|Maintenance
|$661
|$1,018
|$977
|$2,699
|$2,750
|$8,106
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$207
|$495
|$720
|$1,423
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,690
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,917
|Financing
|$1,856
|$1,492
|$1,105
|$691
|$250
|$5,394
|Depreciation
|$7,743
|$3,207
|$3,033
|$3,560
|$3,371
|$20,915
|Fuel
|$1,568
|$1,615
|$1,664
|$1,714
|$1,765
|$8,326
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,574
|$8,481
|$8,174
|$10,387
|$10,125
|$51,742
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Terrain SUV SLE 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,109
|$1,148
|$1,188
|$1,230
|$1,273
|$5,948
|Maintenance
|$695
|$1,070
|$1,027
|$2,836
|$2,890
|$8,517
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$218
|$521
|$757
|$1,495
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,776
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$2,014
|Financing
|$1,950
|$1,567
|$1,161
|$726
|$262
|$5,668
|Depreciation
|$8,136
|$3,370
|$3,187
|$3,741
|$3,542
|$21,976
|Fuel
|$1,647
|$1,697
|$1,749
|$1,801
|$1,855
|$8,748
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,313
|$8,912
|$8,588
|$10,914
|$10,639
|$54,366
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Terrain SUV Denali 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$765
|$792
|$819
|$848
|$878
|$4,102
|Maintenance
|$479
|$738
|$708
|$1,956
|$1,993
|$5,874
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$150
|$359
|$522
|$1,031
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,225
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,389
|Financing
|$1,345
|$1,081
|$801
|$501
|$181
|$3,909
|Depreciation
|$5,611
|$2,324
|$2,198
|$2,580
|$2,443
|$15,156
|Fuel
|$1,136
|$1,170
|$1,206
|$1,242
|$1,279
|$6,033
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,561
|$6,146
|$5,923
|$7,527
|$7,337
|$37,494
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Terrain SUV Denali 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$864
|$895
|$925
|$958
|$992
|$4,635
|Maintenance
|$541
|$834
|$800
|$2,210
|$2,252
|$6,638
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$169
|$406
|$590
|$1,165
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,384
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,570
|Financing
|$1,520
|$1,222
|$905
|$566
|$205
|$4,417
|Depreciation
|$6,340
|$2,626
|$2,484
|$2,915
|$2,761
|$17,126
|Fuel
|$1,284
|$1,322
|$1,363
|$1,403
|$1,445
|$6,817
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,934
|$6,945
|$6,693
|$8,506
|$8,291
|$42,368
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Terrain SUV SL 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$949
|$982
|$1,016
|$1,052
|$1,089
|$5,086
|Maintenance
|$594
|$915
|$878
|$2,425
|$2,471
|$7,284
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$186
|$445
|$647
|$1,278
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,519
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,722
|Financing
|$1,668
|$1,340
|$993
|$621
|$224
|$4,847
|Depreciation
|$6,958
|$2,882
|$2,726
|$3,199
|$3,029
|$18,793
|Fuel
|$1,409
|$1,451
|$1,495
|$1,540
|$1,586
|$7,481
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,096
|$7,621
|$7,345
|$9,333
|$9,098
|$46,493
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Terrain Diesel SLE 4dr SUV AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,048
|$1,085
|$1,122
|$1,162
|$1,203
|$5,620
|Maintenance
|$656
|$1,011
|$970
|$2,680
|$2,730
|$8,047
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$206
|$492
|$715
|$1,412
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,678
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,903
|Financing
|$1,843
|$1,481
|$1,097
|$686
|$248
|$5,355
|Depreciation
|$7,687
|$3,184
|$3,011
|$3,535
|$3,347
|$20,764
|Fuel
|$1,556
|$1,603
|$1,652
|$1,702
|$1,752
|$8,265
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,469
|$8,420
|$8,115
|$10,312
|$10,052
|$51,367
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Terrain Diesel SLT 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,079
|$1,117
|$1,155
|$1,196
|$1,238
|$5,784
|Maintenance
|$675
|$1,041
|$998
|$2,758
|$2,810
|$8,282
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$212
|$506
|$736
|$1,454
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,727
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,958
|Financing
|$1,896
|$1,524
|$1,129
|$706
|$255
|$5,512
|Depreciation
|$7,912
|$3,277
|$3,099
|$3,638
|$3,445
|$21,370
|Fuel
|$1,602
|$1,650
|$1,700
|$1,751
|$1,803
|$8,507
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,891
|$8,666
|$8,351
|$10,613
|$10,345
|$52,867
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Terrain Diesel SLE 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$796
|$824
|$852
|$882
|$913
|$4,266
|Maintenance
|$498
|$768
|$736
|$2,034
|$2,073
|$6,109
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$156
|$373
|$543
|$1,072
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,274
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,445
|Financing
|$1,399
|$1,124
|$833
|$521
|$188
|$4,065
|Depreciation
|$5,835
|$2,417
|$2,286
|$2,683
|$2,541
|$15,762
|Fuel
|$1,181
|$1,217
|$1,254
|$1,292
|$1,330
|$6,274
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,983
|$6,392
|$6,160
|$7,828
|$7,630
|$38,994
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Terrain Diesel SLT 4dr SUV AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$910
|$942
|$975
|$1,009
|$1,045
|$4,881
|Maintenance
|$570
|$878
|$843
|$2,328
|$2,372
|$6,990
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$179
|$427
|$621
|$1,227
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,458
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$1,653
|Financing
|$1,601
|$1,286
|$953
|$596
|$215
|$4,652
|Depreciation
|$6,677
|$2,766
|$2,616
|$3,070
|$2,907
|$18,036
|Fuel
|$1,352
|$1,392
|$1,435
|$1,478
|$1,522
|$7,179
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,568
|$7,314
|$7,048
|$8,957
|$8,731
|$44,618
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2019 GMC Terrain in Virginia is:not available
