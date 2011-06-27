Used 2018 GMC Terrain SUV Consumer Reviews

A Phoenix Rise from the Ashes for the 2018 Terrain GEES , 03/30/2018 SLT 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 9A) 37 of 38 people found this review helpful The 1st generation was a poor mix on all fronts. A weird, blocky vehicle. Harsh ride, loud, and a poor choice of engines...a weak 4 cylinder or an expensive, "more-than-is-needed" V-6. It seems that GM learned from its past mistakes and also from the mistakes of its competitors and created a vehicle with proper balance. I own an SLT AWD with the 2.0 L turbo. Amazingly smooth shifts from the 9-speed transmission and it rolls calmly and composed down the road, however, published times of 0-60 of 6.8 seconds are not weak by any means. Truly balanced. People complain about the buttons for shifting. Ridiculous. It takes about an hour to get used to it. I swear people posting on the internet just like to have something to whine about. The big negative for this vehicle is the MSRP. It is much higher than the competition. That has always been Detroit's game; high starting price followed by incentives. I saved $11000 off MSRP after generous March incentives (starting price $39620). Don't pay anything near the sticker price. Front seats are so supportive allowing for long drives. Back seat room is spacious and comfortable. Load height in cargo area is perfect with spacious lower cargo compartment beneath floor. Awesome vehicle. I don't miss my Acadia one bit. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Very Happy with new GMC Terrain Denali NJGuyTR , 05/31/2018 Denali 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) I was leasing a Mazda CX-5. I loved the Mazda steering but I did not like the back seat size and the engine could not keep up with very fast traffic and many large hills (without really straining ) on my Suburban NJ commute to NYC. I liked that car because it felt more like a small sports car in handling (but not power), but I love this one. This is my first GMC vehicle and the first GM vehicle I have owned. First it feels more substantial. It's much faster. Handling is very good. It's only 3 " longer than the Mazda but way more comfortable for passengers. Best of all the 2.0L engine is really smooth and really good effortless pick up I need for short on ramps to major highways. It's relatively more quiet compared to the Mazda. The tech is way better (also because its newer). Apple car play is great. The nav screens are MUCH better and it has LIVE traffic and I can get the weather channel APP too plus much more. I am picky about the quality of the audio system in whatever car I drive and this is a GREAT audio system. Lots of nice gadgets in the car and I like that. I like that when I go into reverse I can have the mirrors automatically point down to see the parking lines or when parallel parking which I do often. It has many options to adjust. The User Interface is easy and intuitive. I like the GMC app that gives you a report card for driving. It has become somewhat of a joke in my family as the app gives me a grade for driving. I am a fan of this car so far. In the articles I have read, it supposedly 'cost more' than other 'mass market' small SUV's, but I was more interested in its features and looks. Having said that GMC had significant incentives taking the price down quite a bit and what I got for the money was a truly loaded automobile. If you are looking for a smallish SUV- try it- I was surprised how much I liked it and now I love it. Oh... I was worried if I would like the buttons instead of a stick shifter. It does take a bit of getting use to- like 2 days- but after that its a no-brainer. I never use the manual shifters just R, D, P. If you are a manual shifter person, you would have to test it out I don't think its ideal for that. It also automatically puts it in park when you turn it off- nice feature. Also- I am a tall person and not slim. I find this car very comfortable. I have a son 6' tall and he fits in the back with ample leg room. Front seat ability to fold flat is super nice for the home depot trip with something long. Its a really nice car and I am happy with it so far.

My first SUV and I'm loving it. Stan K. , 12/12/2017 Denali 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) I've had my fully loaded Terrain Denali for several weeks now and it just keeps growing on me. He 2.0T really shoves you back in your seat and the 9-Speed auto is extremely smooth and responsive for having that many gears. Auto stop/start does take some getting used to though. Soft touch materials abound and most things feel like real quality to me. Mileage is decent and would no doubt be better if I could keep my right foot out of the Turbo. Cargo space is good. It's fairly quiet as well though there is of course a bit more noise from the back compared to the sedans I've had prior. The new updated GMC Intellilink looks great and is easy to set up and use. Give one a test drive and try the Terrain out for yourself.

Engine off at stop Clark , 10/23/2018 Denali 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) This is my 4th gm product since 2010 and would like to know who's brainstorm it was to have it shut off at stops. Even when I pull into my garage and stop the motor shuts off and when I put it into park it restarts. How much gas is this going to save versus the cost of replacement starters. When I go to the market 4 blocks away and my car restarts 3 times it is a bad idea.