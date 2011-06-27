Used 2016 GMC Terrain SUV Consumer Reviews

2016 GMC Terrain Review twfarms5@gmail.com , 02/07/2018 SLE-1 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) 74 of 75 people found this review helpful Within the last month I purchased a 2016 GMC Terrain mainly for everyday driving and my once a week commute of two 2 hours away. In this review I will discuss the exterior, interior, performance, and technology of the Terrain. I hope this helps you decide if this is the vehicle for you. **Exterior The GMC Terrain is a sharp looking midsized SUV. If you are a young college student, grandparent, or anyone in between this vehicle can suit your style. It has nice lines and curves and comes with a reverse camera. This vehicle is also nice for tall people because it sits just a little higher up and there are no foot rales on the outside. **Interior It is easy to tell that GMC put quality into the inside of the Terrain. The seats have a stylish look to them and are very comfortable. It is roomy in the front but also in the back seats and has lots of leg room and does not feel cramped. If you travel often and need room for your luggage this would be a great vehicle to have. The trunk is fairly sized but if you fold down the back seats the vehicle has more than enough room for anything you need to move. **Performance The GMC Terrain is an excellent vehicle if you only want to use it for around town or highway driving. The breaks work very well. It is an all-wheel drive vehicle therefore it does have a slight bit of trouble in the snow but if it slips or tires spin it recovers quickly. If safety is important to you I would recommend this vehicle. **Technology This vehicle comes fully equip with a digital touch screen radio, a USB and AUX port, and Bluetooth. The display is nice and user friendly. When first purchased, this vehicle’s radio sometime shuts off on its own and would not turn back on. After doing some further research it just needed two system updates, which the dealer will normally cover the cost of. Once this is done the radio is top quality and definitely worth it. One other cool feature is the lane departure system. This lets you know when you are crossing into another lane or going off the road without your blinker, it is very useful for people who do a lot of highway driving. If you are looking for a luxury SUV for practical use, then I would recommend taking a look at a 2016 GMC Terrain. It is a nice looking, quality vehicle that you are sure to love. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

My second Terrain Nwmo , 09/15/2017 SLE-1 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) 24 of 25 people found this review helpful Love the Terrain. Great ride. Handles great. The 4 cylinder motor is a little sluggish but it's my only complaint. Get about 25 mpg on Hwy. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

LOOKS "BOSS" Linda Young , 03/16/2018 SLE-1 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) 28 of 30 people found this review helpful Very pleased with my Terrain. This model year has bulky fenders that have now been discontinued. I prefer the bulkiness - it looks BOSS. I like the fact that it doesn't look like every other SUV on the road. It has a smoother quieter ride than the Cadillac or Subaru I recently rode in. Steering is superb. Handles well and brakes are quick and smooth. I have gotten as much as 36 mpg but the average is 26 - 28 mpg. Love the phone feature where you can call from the vehicle and have great sound talking to someone. I have a hearing deficit and I can turn up the phone volume as high as I need. Update: Two complaints. (1) Very unhappy about the lack of a CD player. I used to listen to audiobooks while traveling. (2) Mileage not as good as previously mentioned. It averages 24 mpg now. It still has the best ride and comfort of any vehicle I have had occasion to ride in. Post note: Replaced windshield wipers 4-3-19 today for a staggering $44.00. Who would have thought they could be that expensive? The old ones were original though so they did last a long time. Update: 10-3-19 Still happy with my Terrain. The front bumper guard could be an inch or so higher. I caught it on a high curb and it was nearly ripped off. I just make sure I stop short of a curb now. 4-3-2020 Still happy. No mechanical issues or problems. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Second Terrian and loving it michael Marcus , 08/11/2016 SLE-2 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) 35 of 44 people found this review helpful Shop around on the internet to find the best price available for the particular model you want before you negotiate with dealership for further reduction. Prices do vary I have noticed from dealership to dealership. I traded in my 2015 owned since 2014 Terrain SLE1 for my new 2016 Terrain SLE2. Most noticeable upgrade on the 4cyl engine is the power. Truly impressed. Gave it about 17 more horse power, you can feel the difference in acceleration on highways. Backup camera made improvements as well especially for parking. On my SLE2 model GMC to access Virtual Advisor feature, on you say OnStar command, I finally figured this out, GM didn't know and OnStar told me NYS discontinued this feature, not true. I'm a happy camper about this again. Car interior is also quieter than previous model. Styling upgrade although modest makes a nice statement especially with the new LED lights and redesigned hood. Not sure why Edmunds is down on this model but it is a well priced, beautifully made, nice riding SUV. I am very happy now owning my second one. I would not have done this if I were unhappy with my first one. Remember I own I don't lease. Not into throwing my money away . It doesn't grow on trees in my house. One more thing MPG is lower in city then advertised but show me one that isn't. Getting about 16 MPG city right now but should go up once its broken in, highway haven't done a trip yet, but based on other terrain I had I'm expecting about 28 MPG not using ECO button. Another nice thing why I could trade in my 2015 after owning it for 18 months was trade in value, seems it maintained its value well enough to afford me the opportunity to buy the newer model, reset the warranties, get a new SUV with no miles and once again start over again. How much is that worth when you invest your savings? Another consideration when considering this SUV. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse