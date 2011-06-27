  1. Home
Used 2015 GMC Terrain Denali Features & Specs

More about the 2015 Terrain
Overview
Starting MSRP
$37,240
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG23
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$37,240
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$37,240
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)360.0/522.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$37,240
Torque172 lb-ft @ 4900 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower182 hp @ 6700 rpm
Turning circle40.0 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$37,240
2 rear headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$37,240
Protection Packageyes
Cargo Convenience Packageyes
Cargo Management Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$37,240
8 total speakersyes
Pioneer premium brand speakersyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
250 watts stereo outputyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$37,240
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
Climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
leather and wood steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$37,240
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$37,240
Cargo Area Close-Out Panelyes
Rear Seat Entertainment Systemyes
Color Touch Navigation w/Intellilinkyes
Black All-Weather Rear Cargo Matyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$37,240
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$37,240
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.2 in.
leatheryes
Front head room39.8 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room55.7 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room55.1 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$37,240
Rear head room39.2 in.
Rear hip Room51.3 in.
Rear leg room39.9 in.
Rear shoulder room55.3 in.
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$37,240
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Trailering Equipmentyes
Front & Rear Custom Molded Splash Guardsyes
Front Illuminated Door Sill Platesyes
Wheel Locksyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$37,240
Maximum cargo capacity63.9 cu.ft.
Curb weight4049 lbs.
Gross weight5070 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place31.6 cu.ft.
Angle of approach15.2 degrees
Maximum payload1146 lbs.
Angle of departure23.5 degrees
Length185.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Ground clearance6.9 in.
EPA interior volume127.2 cu.ft.
Wheel base112.5 in.
Width72.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$37,240
Exterior Colors
  • Quicksilver Metallic
  • Carbon Black Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Iridium Metallic
  • Crystal Red Tintcoat
Interior Colors
  • Jet Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$37,240
P235/55R18 tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
18 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$37,240
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$37,240
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 24000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
