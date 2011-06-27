Used 1998 GMC Suburban Features & Specs

  1. Home
More about the 1998 Suburban
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveFour wheel drive
CylindersV8V8V8
Combined MPG14nono
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveFour wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/17 mpgnono
Range in miles (cty/hwy)504.0/714.0 mi.0/0 mi.0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity42.0 gal.42.0 gal.42.0 gal.
Combined MPG14nono
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque330 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm330 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm330 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size5.7 l5.7 l5.7 l
Horsepower255 hp @ 4600 rpm255 hp @ 4600 rpm255 hp @ 4600 rpm
Turning circle43.7 ft.43.4 ft.44.7 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV8V8V8
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.9 in.39.9 in.39.9 in.
Front leg room41.3 in.41.3 in.41.3 in.
Front hip room60.5 in.60.5 in.60.5 in.
Front shoulder room65.0 in.65.0 in.65.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.9 in.38.9 in.38.9 in.
Rear hip Room60.3 in.60.3 in.60.3 in.
Rear leg room36.4 in.36.4 in.36.4 in.
Rear shoulder room65.0 in.65.0 in.65.0 in.
Measurements
Length219.5 in.219.5 in.219.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity6500 lbs.10000 lbs.6000 lbs.
Curb weight4820 lbs.5286 lbs.5297 lbs.
Gross weight6800 lbs.8600 lbs.7300 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place47.5 cu.ft.47.5 cu.ft.47.5 cu.ft.
Ground clearance6.6 in.8.0 in.6.9 in.
Height70.7 in.73.1 in.72.3 in.
Maximum payload1980.0 lbs.3314.0 lbs.2003.0 lbs.
Wheel base131.5 in.131.5 in.131.5 in.
Width76.7 in.76.7 in.76.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Linen White
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Indigo Metallic
  • Lamp Black
  • Emerald Green Metallic
  • Smokey Caramel Metallic
  • Copper Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Pewter Metallic
  • Red Maple Metallic
  • Dark Toreador Red Metallic
  • Victory Red
  • Dark Cherry Metallic
  • Dark Blue
  • Dark Argent Metallic
  • Black
  • Ocean Blue
  • Opal Blue Metallic
  • Emerald Green Metallic
