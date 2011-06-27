  1. Home
Used 1997 GMC Suburban Features & Specs

More about the 1997 Suburban
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel driveFour wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV8V8V8
Combined MPG12nono
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel driveFour wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)11/15 mpgnono
Range in miles (cty/hwy)462.0/630.0 mi.0/0 mi.0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity42.0 gal.42.0 gal.42.0 gal.
Combined MPG12nono
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque330 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm330 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm330 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size5.7 l5.7 l5.7 l
Horsepower255 hp @ 4600 rpm255 hp @ 4600 rpm255 hp @ 4600 rpm
Turning circle43.4 ft.44.7 ft.44.7 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV8V8V8
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.9 in.39.9 in.39.9 in.
Front leg room41.3 in.41.3 in.41.3 in.
Front hip room60.5 in.60.5 in.60.5 in.
Front shoulder room65.0 in.65.0 in.65.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.9 in.38.9 in.38.9 in.
Rear hip Room60.3 in.60.3 in.60.3 in.
Rear leg room26.2 in.26.2 in.26.2 in.
Rear shoulder room65.0 in.65.0 in.65.0 in.
Measurements
Length219.5 in.219.5 in.219.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity10000 lbs.10000 lbs.6000 lbs.
Curb weight5243 lbs.5687 lbs.5235 lbs.
Gross weight8600 lbs.8600 lbs.7200 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place47.5 cu.ft.47.5 cu.ft.47.5 cu.ft.
Ground clearance8.0 in.6.9 in.6.9 in.
Height73.0 in.74.6 in.73.6 in.
Maximum payload3357.0 lbs.2914.0 lbs.1965.0 lbs.
Wheel base131.5 in.131.5 in.131.5 in.
Width76.7 in.76.7 in.76.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Indigo Metallic
  • Dark Blue
  • Opal Blue Metallic
  • Ocean Blue
  • Linen White
  • Black
  • Red Maple Metallic
  • Lamp Black
  • Victory Red
  • Smokey Caramel Metallic
  • Dark Cherry Metallic
  • Dark Argent Metallic
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Emerald Green Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Smokey Caramel Metallic
  • Ocean Blue
  • Dark Cherry Metallic
  • Victory Red
  • Black
  • Lamp Black
  • Silver Metallic
  • Emerald Green Metallic
  • Dark Argent Metallic
  • Opal Blue Metallic
  • Indigo Metallic
  • Dark Blue
  • Red Maple Metallic
  • Linen White
  • Opal Blue Metallic
  • Dark Argent Metallic
  • Dark Cherry Metallic
  • Ocean Blue
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Emerald Green Metallic
  • Indigo Metallic
  • Red Maple Metallic
  • Dark Blue
  • Black
  • Linen White
  • Silver Metallic
  • Lamp Black
  • Victory Red
  • Smokey Caramel Metallic
