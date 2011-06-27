Used 1995 GMC Suburban Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveFour wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV8V8V8
Combined MPGno12no
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveFour wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.462.0/588.0 mi.0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity42.0 gal.42.0 gal.42.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)no11/14 mpgno
Combined MPGno12no
Engine
Torque295 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm310 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm310 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine size5.7 l5.7 l5.7 l
Horsepower180 hp @ 4000 rpm200 hp @ 4000 rpm200 hp @ 4000 rpm
Turning circle45.6 ft.47.7 ft.45.4 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV8V8V8
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.9 in.39.9 in.39.9 in.
Front leg room41.3 in.41.3 in.41.3 in.
Front hip room60.5 in.60.5 in.60.5 in.
Front shoulder room65.0 in.65.0 in.65.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.9 in.38.9 in.38.9 in.
Rear hip Room60.3 in.60.3 in.60.3 in.
Rear leg room26.2 in.26.2 in.26.2 in.
Rear shoulder room65.0 in.65.0 in.65.0 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity146 cu.ft.146 cu.ft.146 cu.ft.
Length220.0 in.220.0 in.220.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity10000 lbs.10000 lbs.10000 lbs.
Curb weight5238 lbs.5837 lbs.4648 lbs.
Gross weight8600 lbs.7200 lbs.6800 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place47.5 cu.ft.47.5 cu.ft.47.5 cu.ft.
Ground clearance6.6 in.6.9 in.6.6 in.
Height70.2 in.72.1 in.70.2 in.
Maximum payload3362.0 lbs.2185.0 lbs.2152.0 lbs.
Wheel base131.5 in.131.5 in.131.5 in.
Width76.7 in.76.7 in.76.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Red Orange
  • Light Slate Gray Metallic
  • Forest Green Metallic
  • Dove Gray
  • Dark Green
  • Dark Blue
  • Medium Blue
  • Gray Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Black
  • Bright Blue Metallic
  • White
  • Tan
  • Red Orange
  • Medium Blue
  • Light Slate Gray Metallic
  • Gray Metallic
  • Tan
  • Bright Red
  • Dove Gray
  • Forest Green Metallic
  • Dark Green
  • Dark Blue
  • Bright Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • White
  • Tan
  • Red Orange
  • Light Slate Gray Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Dark Blue
  • White
  • Bright Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Medium Blue
  • Gray Metallic
  • Forest Green Metallic
  • Dove Gray
  • Dark Green
Research Similar Vehicles