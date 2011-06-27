Used 1992 GMC Suburban SUV Consumer Reviews
The Beast
They dont make them like this anymore. I love this thing. Road trips are like ease. If you can get one cheap pick it up.
Gets the job done
I bought it in 1998 and now have 170,000 miles on it. As everyone says, it gets the job done no matter how big or small. Used ones always seem to have new transmissions, but I always use 3rd gear going up and down hills so the torque converter doesn't have to work, and the trans still seems just fine. Bought some Michelin LT265/75R16 tires for it 60,000 miles ago soon after I got the Sub and they are still going strong although I'll replace them before going in the snow again. It's resale value is so low that it's not worth selling and I keep it around for heavy hauling - it's still just a sturdy GM pickup with a fancy covered rear. I get 14 mpg or more on the road at 75 mph.
The Ultimate Hauler
Love everything about my 1992 Suburban except putting gas in it. I purchased this truck because I work for a parrot and wild bird rescue on weekends and needed the room. So far, there hasn't been anything I can't fit in it...people, large cages...I've had it through some trails on our property that our 4x4 Kaboda has trouble with and have yet to be pulled out. Absolutly no reliability issues as of yet...I prefer this engine to the newer Vortec engine with the troublesome intakes. If you don't mind $130.00 fill-ups, it's the ultimate hauler!
92 Suburban c1500
My 92 Suburban was in my family, a family member gave it to me. It was pretty well taken care of except for the fact he barely drove it, so some rust accumilated. It has the great 5.7 liter, which isn't too good on gas. Also, the 42 gallon tank is very unforgiving. I'll put in $40 in gas, and the needle barely moves, but whatever it is really fun to drive. My exhaust was falling off so I put in a performance LMC truck dual ehaust system, which sounds great, and was only $20 more than a stock style system. I also put in a new stereo, and speakers because the one it came with didn't work. If you take care of this truck, it will work great.
Sponsored cars related to the Suburban
Related Used 1992 GMC Suburban SUV info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner