Used 1992 GMC Suburban SUV Consumer Reviews

The Beast allen5532 , 09/30/2008 0 of 0 people found this review helpful They dont make them like this anymore. I love this thing. Road trips are like ease. If you can get one cheap pick it up.

Gets the job done John , 01/18/2010 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I bought it in 1998 and now have 170,000 miles on it. As everyone says, it gets the job done no matter how big or small. Used ones always seem to have new transmissions, but I always use 3rd gear going up and down hills so the torque converter doesn't have to work, and the trans still seems just fine. Bought some Michelin LT265/75R16 tires for it 60,000 miles ago soon after I got the Sub and they are still going strong although I'll replace them before going in the snow again. It's resale value is so low that it's not worth selling and I keep it around for heavy hauling - it's still just a sturdy GM pickup with a fancy covered rear. I get 14 mpg or more on the road at 75 mph.

The Ultimate Hauler M. Morrison , 02/20/2008 0 of 0 people found this review helpful Love everything about my 1992 Suburban except putting gas in it. I purchased this truck because I work for a parrot and wild bird rescue on weekends and needed the room. So far, there hasn't been anything I can't fit in it...people, large cages...I've had it through some trails on our property that our 4x4 Kaboda has trouble with and have yet to be pulled out. Absolutly no reliability issues as of yet...I prefer this engine to the newer Vortec engine with the troublesome intakes. If you don't mind $130.00 fill-ups, it's the ultimate hauler!