Used 2003 GMC Sonoma SL Features & Specs

More about the 2003 Sonoma
Overview
Starting MSRP
$16,570
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG22
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)342/450 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Torque140 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size2.2 l
Horsepower120 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle41.3 ft.
Valves8
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
Front center lap beltyes
4-wheel ABSyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
In-Car Entertainment
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front door pocketsyes
Air conditioningyes
front cupholdersyes
retained accessory poweryes
front reading lightsyes
Power Feature
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
tachometeryes
clockyes
Front Seats
Front head room39.5 in.
40-60 split bench front seatsyes
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
2 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front shoulder room56.9 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Front hip room51.6 in.
clothyes
Measurements
Front track54.5 in.
Length205.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity5600 lbs.
Curb weight3198 lbs.
Gross weight4400 lbs.
Ground clearance7.2 in.
Height62.7 in.
Maximum payload1202 lbs.
Wheel base122.9 in.
Width67.9 in.
Rear track54.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
  • Onyx Black
  • Pewter Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Flame Yellow
  • Polo Green Metallic
  • Cherry Red Metallic
  • Sandalwood Metallic
  • Fire Red
Interior Colors
  • Medium Gray
  • Graphite
Tires & Wheels
P205/75R15 tiresyes
15 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
