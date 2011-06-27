  1. Home
Used 2001 GMC Sonoma SLS Features & Specs

More about the 2001 Sonoma
Overview
Starting MSRP
$16,644
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG22
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$16,644
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$16,644
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)342/450 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$16,644
Torque140 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size2.2 l
Horsepower120 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle41 ft.
Valves8
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$16,644
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
Front center lap beltyes
4-wheel ABSyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
daytime running lightsyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
child seat anchorsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
anti-theft alarm systemyes
In-Car Entertainment
mast antennayes
$16,644
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$16,644
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front door pocketsyes
front cupholdersyes
retained accessory poweryes
Power Feature
Heated mirrorsyes
$16,644
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
$16,644
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$16,644
Front head room39.6 in.
Front shoulder room56.9 in.
split-bench front seatsyes
Front leg room42.4 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room51.6 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$16,644
Rear head room39.6 in.
Measurements
Length205.3 in.
$16,644
Length205.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity6175 lbs.
Curb weight3247 lbs.
Gross weight4600 lbs.
Ground clearance7.2 in.
Height62.7 in.
Maximum payload1202 lbs.
Wheel base122.9 in.
Width67.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
$16,644
Exterior Colors
  • Fire Red
  • Cherry Red Metallic
  • Medium Sage Green Metallic
  • Onyx Black
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
  • Pewter
  • Space Blue Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Polo Green Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Graphite
  • Pewter
  • Beige
Tires & Wheels
P205/75R15 tiresyes
$16,644
P205/75R15 tiresyes
15 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$16,644
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$16,644
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Research Similar Vehicles