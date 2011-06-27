Used 2001 GMC Sonoma Extended Cab Consumer Reviews
Great Truck.
My experience with this vehicle has proved to be a very reliable one. i have not had one problem with it. GMC, keep up the good work. My Anti-locks have proved to be very reliable as well. If it is in your interest, add a dual exhaust like me for great performance and looks. Mine look great
2001 Sonoma SLS EXT Cab, 2WD
This truck is excellent from every angle. It is a very comfortable ride, the gas mileage is exceptional, and the truck has plenty of power for a four cylinder vehicle.
sonoma review
Great little truck. Have a plow mount for it and it works great. Easy sight lines in reverse. Nice, comfortable interior. A/C works good, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, reading lights in the mirrors, mirror defrost option is really handy!!! Decent leg room, a little crampy on longer rides for big guys. Powerful motor that gets the job done. Nice package. Plenty of bed room and the extended cab provides a nice area for extra storage when you need it.
Respectable Little Truck
I was given this vehicle after my first vehicle's engine died. This is a stylish and smooth riding vehicle, but this is not the type of truck I wanted. I prefer trucks that are raised and larger. Overall, through the 2+ years i've had it, it has been mostly reliable, except i've had to replace the starter 3 times!! I would suggest this as a perfect truck for a beginning driver, because it is only a 4 cyl, has good gas mileage and wasn't an expensive purchase. This truck should be a parent's best friend, especially if they purchase the 4 cyl model because it is hard to speed in a truck equipped with so little horsepower!
Super Sonoma
I bought this Sonoma after a crazy woman turned directly into the path of my '96 Sonoma. The only complaint I have is with the stock General tires. Replacing with a softer compound increases performance and ride. No problems at all with my truck, I have a long commute to work and it has performed flawlessly. I do find just a bit of weight in the bed helps with everyday driving. The controls and comfort are good, the engine is incredibly strong. I highly reccomend this truck.
