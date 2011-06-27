Used 2001 GMC Sonoma Extended Cab Consumer Reviews

Great Truck. super sonoma , 05/03/2004 2 of 2 people found this review helpful My experience with this vehicle has proved to be a very reliable one. i have not had one problem with it. GMC, keep up the good work. My Anti-locks have proved to be very reliable as well. If it is in your interest, add a dual exhaust like me for great performance and looks. Mine look great Report Abuse

2001 Sonoma SLS EXT Cab, 2WD danman , 04/06/2002 1 of 2 people found this review helpful This truck is excellent from every angle. It is a very comfortable ride, the gas mileage is exceptional, and the truck has plenty of power for a four cylinder vehicle.

sonoma review Sonoboy , 12/15/2009 1 of 2 people found this review helpful Great little truck. Have a plow mount for it and it works great. Easy sight lines in reverse. Nice, comfortable interior. A/C works good, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, reading lights in the mirrors, mirror defrost option is really handy!!! Decent leg room, a little crampy on longer rides for big guys. Powerful motor that gets the job done. Nice package. Plenty of bed room and the extended cab provides a nice area for extra storage when you need it.

Respectable Little Truck truckkid , 03/01/2007 1 of 2 people found this review helpful I was given this vehicle after my first vehicle's engine died. This is a stylish and smooth riding vehicle, but this is not the type of truck I wanted. I prefer trucks that are raised and larger. Overall, through the 2+ years i've had it, it has been mostly reliable, except i've had to replace the starter 3 times!! I would suggest this as a perfect truck for a beginning driver, because it is only a 4 cyl, has good gas mileage and wasn't an expensive purchase. This truck should be a parent's best friend, especially if they purchase the 4 cyl model because it is hard to speed in a truck equipped with so little horsepower!