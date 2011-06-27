Used 1999 GMC Sonoma Regular Cab Consumer Reviews
This truck is too small!
This truck is cute, but that's about all it has going for it. There is no leg room, no arm room, put it this way, you might feel more comfortable in an airplane riding in coach. And please don't pick up a passenger, they'll hate you for it. Hopefully you don't live in a town with hills or mountains, because this little guy has no power. This is the type of vehicle you want to test drive for a few days or even rent.
Fun Truck
Fun to drive. Very responsive, quick but very rough ride.
Happy Sonoma owner
I've owned my '99 Sonoma for about a month now and am very happy with it. I bought it used with 69,000 miles on it, body is solid and rust free and the original white paint still looks decent. As far as I can tell everything still works on the truck except for a bad AC compressor that I have already replaced. It's a regular cab, 2.2l with a 5 speed trans, I'm happy with the acceleration. I calculated 26 mpg on my first tank of gas which is why I stepped up to a 4 cylinder truck, my old '92 Sonoma with a 4.3/auto was getting only about 17.5 mpg.
99 GMC SONOMA TRUCK
has 'fancy' truck top, 5 speed transmission, pretty green color both body and matching top, tinted windows, gray interior.
99 2wd reg cab 4 cyl first truck owned
I got this truck a few months ago and it was a good price compared to other trucks. I had to recharge air and works great very cold and it's 10 years old. I have drove many other trucks and this drives great. Needs new fuel regulator so gas gauge don't work so the only problem is that, and the fact we figured it out to only get about 19-20 mpg mf sticker in glove box say's 19-28mpg it would not get 28 mpg on the best day. driver's door rust spot on bottom and wheel undercarriages and very squeaky when driving I heard people say that about gm,my grandpa worked there 34 years so beside 2 mustangs all i ever owned was gm this only one that squeaky, bought w 99950 miles will get probably 200,000
