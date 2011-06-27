Used 1998 GMC Sonoma Regular Cab Consumer Reviews
Sonoma
Generally reliable but when it breaks down it is down for days. I have replaced the wiper motor twice, the computer system twice, alternator, ball joints tie rod ends, and others odds and ends through the years. But I abuse it. It's a great daily commuter. Put wieght it in the back and it handles allright in all weather conditions. It gets excellent gas mileage, 30+ in the city on a good tuned engine. It only has a 4 cylinder so it cant haul much weight but does well for its size. My truck has the long box so it handles like a school bus. It has that big truck feel even though it is so small. My full sized Sierra has a smaller turning radius. It is a bit gutlus I would go for the V6
Served its purpose
I bought this truck off a 3 year lease and have put 90K miles on it with little problems. I had to replace the alternator and the U-joint, but the engine and tranny have been reliable. It also has a little more road noise than I'd like. However, these complaints are minimal compared to the reliability and good gas milage it gets (28 miles/gallon).
My Sonoma
It has been an excellent truck for me and the wife. it has proven to be dependable and reliable. It is a good driving truck, nice ride.
Truck
The truck runs and looks good. I have enjoyed having it. It is good on gas. And it has done well for me.
My great little truck
I purchased my Sonoma slightly used with less then 5,000 miles on it and less then a year old. It suved me fathfully for over 8 years untill last month when a drunk crosed the center line and hit me almost head on. I always liked the looks of the truck, and with the 4.3 V6 and a 5 speed it was no slouch. Very handy for light hauling but still very easy to manuver in tight parking lots. I have very few problems with the truck other then it always had a thurst for brake pads and sometimes rotors. It served me well right up to the end when drunk idiot hit me with an older Ford F150. She was totaled (even buckled the roof) but she got even, the big Ford was damaged just as badly.
