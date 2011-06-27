  1. Home
  2. GMC
  3. GMC Sonoma
  4. Used 1998 GMC Sonoma
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 1998 GMC Sonoma Consumer Reviews

More about the 1998 Sonoma
5(33%)4(52%)3(7%)2(8%)1(0%)
4.1
27 reviews
Write a review
See all Sonomas for sale
List Price Estimate
$1,253 - $2,648
Used Sonoma for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
12345...6

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Sonoma

hannahbug21, 08/06/2008
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

Generally reliable but when it breaks down it is down for days. I have replaced the wiper motor twice, the computer system twice, alternator, ball joints tie rod ends, and others odds and ends through the years. But I abuse it. It's a great daily commuter. Put wieght it in the back and it handles allright in all weather conditions. It gets excellent gas mileage, 30+ in the city on a good tuned engine. It only has a 4 cylinder so it cant haul much weight but does well for its size. My truck has the long box so it handles like a school bus. It has that big truck feel even though it is so small. My full sized Sierra has a smaller turning radius. It is a bit gutlus I would go for the V6

Report Abuse

Awesome Pickup

rossco10, 12/10/2008
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

Awesome pickup. College kid and I love it. Only downside can't find any aftermarket parts.

Report Abuse

Served its purpose

CCfella, 04/24/2010
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

I bought this truck off a 3 year lease and have put 90K miles on it with little problems. I had to replace the alternator and the U-joint, but the engine and tranny have been reliable. It also has a little more road noise than I'd like. However, these complaints are minimal compared to the reliability and good gas milage it gets (28 miles/gallon).

Report Abuse

My Sonoma

Mark Maloney, 08/01/2010
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

It has been an excellent truck for me and the wife. it has proven to be dependable and reliable. It is a good driving truck, nice ride.

Report Abuse

Why GM looses market share explained

jim4nier, 12/14/2005
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

The last GM product my family and I will ever own. We purchased this truck for my 75 year old dad. My dad is a WWII veteran, and wanted to purchase an American made truck. His previous truck had been a 1985 Toyota 4x4 which he owned for eleven years and had no problems other than he had to replace the exhaust system twice. The problems with the Sonoma began shortly after driving it off the lot. The 4x4 system proved problematic for the 1st year and once fixed worked well (it's only used 4-5 a year for a mile or two each time). The rear bearings needed to replace at 18,000 miles. The calipers and brakes are the vehicles major weak points. Radio stinks too.

Report Abuse
12345...6
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Sonomas for sale

Related Used 1998 GMC Sonoma info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles