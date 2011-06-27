Used 1998 GMC Sonoma Consumer Reviews

Sonoma hannahbug21 , 08/06/2008 4 of 4 people found this review helpful Generally reliable but when it breaks down it is down for days. I have replaced the wiper motor twice, the computer system twice, alternator, ball joints tie rod ends, and others odds and ends through the years. But I abuse it. It's a great daily commuter. Put wieght it in the back and it handles allright in all weather conditions. It gets excellent gas mileage, 30+ in the city on a good tuned engine. It only has a 4 cylinder so it cant haul much weight but does well for its size. My truck has the long box so it handles like a school bus. It has that big truck feel even though it is so small. My full sized Sierra has a smaller turning radius. It is a bit gutlus I would go for the V6 Report Abuse

Awesome Pickup rossco10 , 12/10/2008 4 of 4 people found this review helpful Awesome pickup. College kid and I love it. Only downside can't find any aftermarket parts.

Served its purpose CCfella , 04/24/2010 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I bought this truck off a 3 year lease and have put 90K miles on it with little problems. I had to replace the alternator and the U-joint, but the engine and tranny have been reliable. It also has a little more road noise than I'd like. However, these complaints are minimal compared to the reliability and good gas milage it gets (28 miles/gallon).

My Sonoma Mark Maloney , 08/01/2010 4 of 4 people found this review helpful It has been an excellent truck for me and the wife. it has proven to be dependable and reliable. It is a good driving truck, nice ride.