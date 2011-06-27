Used 1994 GMC Sonoma Regular Cab Consumer Reviews
Best Pickup I've ever owned
Wonderful vehicle there is a reason they discontinued the 4.3 Liter CPI engine. Certain things go out like clockwork but the truck is almost 20 years old now. The thing had over 300k on the engine when some crazy woman ran the truck over while I at a stop in traffic. It folded the bed under the cab area and the frame was bent near double. I walked away from the wreck with a concussion.
Great all around truck
I have a 94 Sonoma with a 4.3 tbi engine with 181,000 miles on it and it still gets me around 20 miles to the gallon and runs like a champ. I bought it with 152,000 on it and I've driven it hard as hell and it's held up with no major problems except I threw a clutch once but hey it happens. I couldn't be happier with my truck. It has been such a great truck. I'm sinking almost $10,000 back into it to make it a show truck for me and the family to enjoy for a long time to come
Great Little Truck
This truck has been great. I purchased it used with 45000 miles and it now has 90000. I have done nothing but basic maintenace. I have had no problems whatsoever. The truck still looks new.
Great truck for the price
The first year of the new body style, I fianlly traded mine in on the last year or the same body style (2003). My 1994 GMC Sonoma 4x4 had 211,000 miles on it at the time. Only major repair was a new alternator at 160,000miles. Blue Book on these is very underrated.
poor performance
Well first off the truck is a overall good truck, but the performance stinks. I definatelly recommend the best top of the line tires for traction. The brake system in it is awful, and it will skid or turn sideways very easily. How this truck hasn't caused more rear end collisions is a miracle, and but by God I think it would have. The brakes lock up and it takes forever to get this thing to stop, have been told was a problem with the anti lock braking system in them back them. I suggest you use pleny of room for stopping when driving especially if the road is wet at all, and be very careful, and never ever drive on snow, or else you got really good insurance.
