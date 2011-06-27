Used 1994 GMC Sonoma Extended Cab Consumer Reviews
Wow, What A Truck!!
Just bought it and LOVE it! I have the V6 and there is plenty of power! It's going to be fun upgrading this bad boy!
Pete's Review
I have really enjoyed my Sonoma. It has been a very reliable truck with minimal problems. It has over 130,000 miles now and is still running strong as when I bought it. The only problem I have had is with the EGR on the engine, but they say it is a common problem with it.
Truck that Won't Quit
I purchased this truck new, if now has 211,000 miles without a major repair. While it has been well cared for mechanically, I have hauled countless loads of lumber, mulch, bricks, furniture, you name it. Off-road, it is tough to match, I have reached many fishing spots that would not have been accessible by a lesser vehicle, and some harsh Pennsylvania winters seemed paltry behind the wheel. I was actually asked by a collague if my truck was new after it had crossed the 200K mark. Power is ample (and I sold my 69 camaro SS to but this truck, so that is quite a statement.) All repairs have been electronic, it has never left me stranded.
Economical/reliable but dull
Having owned this truck since it was new, I was impressed with the pep (for a four banger) and economy. Still gets 22-26 mpg with more than 110K on the odometer. GM still needs work on their use of plastic parts. Both outside mirrors have fallen off the truck while driving. Replacement parts are inexpensive, widely available. Big picture reliability has been good. Only big part to go out has been A/C system at 50K. Not the most exciting, but dead reliable.
My Rating
This has been an excellent vehicle for my use. Good performance and fun to drive. Normal maintanance only for brakes and tires and service. Only major maintenance need was air conditioning leak. Average in excess of 20 mpg.
