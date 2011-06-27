  1. Home
Used 2000 GMC Sierra Classic 2500 Crew Cab Consumer Reviews

5(0%)4(100%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.0
2 reviews
It's a classic..

msteele-forducks, 06/28/2004
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

I bought this truck to keep,it already had a ton of miles on it.It had the 5.7 powerplant which was nice(I got a backup starter for 39.99)Parts for the truck are very inexpensive to say the least.I'm now pushing 180,000 miles on it and it does everything I want it to do.I've made a few modifications to the engine and I'm getting 14cty,18Hwy.I hope to get 500,000 miles out of this thing.By the way the tranny is still original and the engine doesn't use a drop of oil as of today.The room is fantastic when hittin the marsh with my friends for a day of wingshooting.I like to be able to work on something if it needs it and I can do that with this truck.

Daily Driver

Grant, 01/12/2007
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Bought this truck to replace a '97 Chevy 1500 extended cab. Family was getting older and it made sense to get evry body their own door. Full size rear seat. Tons of room between back of front seat and front of back seat. I checked a bunch of crew cab trucks and this one really had a full sized back seat with lots of knee room. We take the boys with the local scout troop on outings sometimes and the boys refer to it as "the boat" . you can sit in the back and marvel at how far away the front seat is. A 6 footer can sit in back and cross their legs! A 30 ft travel trailer, 2 bikes, 2 kayaks and a sunfish sailboat and there's still room for more.

