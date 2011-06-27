  1. Home
2022 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE Specs & Features

2022 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE Specs & Features
More about the 2022 Sierra 3500HD
Overview
Overview
Starting MSRP
$42,800
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating3
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear locking differentialyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Fuel & MPG
Fuel tank capacity36.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Engine
Engine
direct injectionyes
Base engine size6.6 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Horsepower401 hp @ 5200 rpm
Torque464 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Turning circle46.9 ft.
Valve timingVariable
Valves16
Safety
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Front center 3-point beltyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
Packages
Packages
Assist Step and Floor Liner Package +$770
SLE Convenience Package +$2,255
GMC Protection Package +$335
Preferred Package +$685
Remote Start Package +$525
ProGrade Trailering System +$460
In-Car Entertainment
In-Car Entertainment
2 total speakersyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
front door pocketsyes
power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
leather steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Single zone front air conditioningyes
Power Feature
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Interior Options
All-Weather Floor Liner +$130
Rubberized-Vinyl Floor Coveringyes
Upfitter Switch Kit +$150
Instrumentation
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
Front Seat Dimensions
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
clothyes
Front head room43.1 in.
Front hip room60.9 in.
Front leg room44.5 in.
Front shoulder room66.1 in.
Exterior Options
Exterior Options
MultiPro Audio System by Kicker +$815
Cargo Tie-Down Rings +$110
Electric Rear-Window Defogger +$225
6" Rectangular Chromed Tubular Assist Steps +$695
GMC MultiPro Tailgate Step Lights +$210
Outside Vertical Trailering Mirrors +$510
Front License Plate Kityes
Bed View Camera +$250
Auxiliary Trailer Camera +$595
Outside Heated Power-Adjustable Mirrors +-$160
LT275/70R18 All-Terrain Blackwall Spare Tire +$380
Standard Tailgate +-$450
Body Color Wheel Arch Moldings +$795
LED Cargo Area Lighting +$125
20" Machined Aluminum Wheels w/Bright Silver Accents +$800
Smoked Amber LED Roof Marker Lamps +$55
Spray-On Bed Liner +$545
Black Front and Rear Molded Splash Guards +$240
4" Round Chromed Tubular Assist Steps +$695
Pickup Bed Delete +-$1,215
LT275/65R20 All-Terrain Blackwall Tires +$200
Dimensions
Dimensions
Curb weight6231 lbs.
Gross weight10750 lbs.
Ground clearance11.2 in.
Height80.9 in.
Length235.5 in.
Maximum payload4481 lbs.
Maximum towing capacity14500 lbs.
Overall Width without Mirrors81.8 in.
Wheel base141.6 in.
Colors
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Quicksilver Metallic
  • Onyx Black
  • Cardinal Red
  • Ebony Twilight Metallic
  • Pacific Blue Metallic
  • Forest Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Cayenne Red Tintcoat
Interior Colors
  • Dark Walnut/Slate, cloth
  • Jet Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Tires & Wheels
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
18 in. wheelsyes
All terrain tiresyes
LT275/70R18 tiresyes
Suspension
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Free Maintenance1 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Inventory

