Used 2012 GMC Sierra 3500HD Features & Specs

More about the 2012 Sierra 3500HD
Overview
Starting MSRP
$46,705
Starting MSRP
$42,015
Starting MSRP
$43,565
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)Flex-fuel (ffv)Flex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveFour wheel driveFour wheel drive
CylindersV8V8V8
Total Seating566
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$46,705
Starting MSRP
$42,015
Starting MSRP
$43,565
Drive typeRear wheel driveFour wheel driveFour wheel drive
Rear locking differentialyesyesyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic
automatic locking hubsnoyesyes
electronic hi-lo gear selectionnoyesyes
mechanical center differentialnoyesyes
part time 4WDnoyesyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$46,705
Starting MSRP
$42,015
Starting MSRP
$43,565
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.0/0 mi.0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity36 gal.36 gal.36 gal.
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)Flex-fuel (unleaded/e85)Flex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$46,705
Starting MSRP
$42,015
Starting MSRP
$43,565
Torque380 lb-ft @ 4200 rpm380 lb-ft @ 4200 rpm380 lb-ft @ 4200 rpm
Base engine size6.0 l6.0 l6.0 l
Horsepower360 hp @ 5400 rpm322 hp @ 4400 rpm322 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle55.4 ft.54.8 ft.55.4 ft.
Valves161616
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)Flex-fuel (ffv)Flex-fuel (ffv)
Valve timingVariableVariableVariable
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)Overhead valves (ohv)Overhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8V8V8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$46,705
Starting MSRP
$42,015
Starting MSRP
$43,565
2 rear headrestsyesyesyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
Turn signal mirrorsyesyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
front fog/driving lightsyesnono
Rear center 3-point beltyesyesyes
post-collision safety systemyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyesyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyesyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyesyes
stability controlnoyesno
Emergency braking assistnoyesno
Front center lap beltnoyesyes
traction controlnoyesno
Packages
Starting MSRP
$46,705
Starting MSRP
$42,015
Starting MSRP
$43,565
SLE Preferred Packagenoyesyes
Off-Road Suspension Packagenoyesno
Texas Editionnoyesyes
Skid Plate Packagenoyesyes
Snow Plow Prep. Packagenoyesyes
HD SLE Premium Packagenoyesyes
Convenience Packagenoyesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$46,705
Starting MSRP
$42,015
Starting MSRP
$43,565
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyesyesyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyesyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
Bose premium brand speakersyesnono
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyesnono
satellite radio satellite radioyesyesyes
USB connectionyesnono
mast antennayesyesyes
1 subwoofer(s)yesnono
radio data systemyesyesyes
7 total speakersyesnono
auxiliary audio inputnoyesyes
6 total speakersnoyesyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$46,705
Starting MSRP
$42,015
Starting MSRP
$43,565
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyesnono
front seatback storageyesyesyes
simulated wood and simulated alloy trim on dashyesnono
front and rear cupholdersyesyesyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryesyesyes
retained accessory poweryesyesyes
leather and simulated wood trim on center consoleyesnono
rear view camerayesnono
adjustable pedalsyesnono
front and rear reading lightsyesyesyes
leather and simulated wood steering wheelyesnono
leather and simulated wood trim on doorsyesnono
cruise controlyesyesyes
cargo area lightyesyesyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyesyesyes
Climate controlyesnono
turn signal in mirrorsyesyesyes
power steeringyesyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyesyes
Sun sensoryesnono
rear parking sensorsyesnono
Rear floor matsyesyesyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yesnono
front door pocketsyesnono
12V rear power outlet(s)yesnono
heated steering wheelyesnono
Air conditioningnoyesyes
leather steering wheelnoyesyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelnoyesyes
front and rear door pocketsnoyesyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$46,705
Starting MSRP
$42,015
Starting MSRP
$43,565
Power mirrorsyesyesyes
2 one-touch power windowsyesnono
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyesnono
remote keyless power door locksyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
1 one-touch power windowsnoyesyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$46,705
Starting MSRP
$42,015
Starting MSRP
$43,565
Rear Seat DVD Entertainment Systemyesnono
AM/FM Stereo w/CD/DVD Player and Navigationyesnono
High Idle Switchyesyesyes
Leather Front Bucket Seatsnoyesyes
Leather Seat Trimnoyesyes
Bose Premium Speaker Systemnoyesyes
Graphite-Colored Rubberized-Vinyl Floor Coveringnoyesyes
Premium Cloth Front Bucket Seatsnoyesyes
Driver 6-Way Power Seat Adjusternoyesyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$46,705
Starting MSRP
$42,015
Starting MSRP
$43,565
compassyesyesyes
external temperature displayyesyesyes
trip computeryesnono
tachometeryesyesyes
low fuel level warningyesyesyes
clockyesyesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$46,705
Starting MSRP
$42,015
Starting MSRP
$43,565
bucket front seatsyesnono
height adjustable passenger seatyesnono
premium leatheryesnono
driver cooled seatyesnono
multi-level heating driver seatyesnono
passenger cooled seatyesnono
Front leg room41.3 in.41.3 in.41.3 in.
Front head room41.3 in.41.3 in.41.3 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyesnono
height adjustable driver seatyesnono
multi-level heating passenger seatyesnono
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesnono
Front shoulder room65.2 in.65.2 in.65.2 in.
8 -way power driver seatyesnono
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesnono
Front hip room60.3 in.60.3 in.60.3 in.
premium clothnoyesyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsnoyesyes
40-20-40 split bench front seatsnoyesyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentnoyesyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportnoyesyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$46,705
Starting MSRP
$42,015
Starting MSRP
$43,565
Rear head room40.6 in.40.6 in.40.6 in.
Rear hip Room65.5 in.65.5 in.65.5 in.
Rear leg room39.0 in.39.0 in.39.0 in.
Rear shoulder room65.2 in.65.2 in.65.2 in.
rear ventilation ductsyesyesyes
folding with storage center armrestyesyesyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyesyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$46,705
Starting MSRP
$42,015
Starting MSRP
$43,565
Front License Plate Holderyesyesyes
Power Glass Sunroofyesnono
LT235/80R17E All-Terrain Blackwall Tiresyesnoyes
5th-Wheel Trailer Wiring Equipmentyesyesyes
Power Rear Sliding Windowyesyesyes
Denali Decoryesnono
Rear Window Defoggernoyesyes
Pickup Bed Deletenoyesyes
SLE Decornoyesyes
Roof Marker Lampsnoyesno
Rear Bumper Deletenoyesyes
LT265/70R18E All-Season Blackwall Spare Tirenoyesno
LT265/70R18E All-Terrain Blackwall Tiresnoyesno
17" Forged Polished Aluminum Wheelsnonoyes
LT235/80R17E All-Terrain Spare Tirenonoyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$46,705
Starting MSRP
$42,015
Starting MSRP
$43,565
Front track68.8 in.68.8 in.68.8 in.
Length259.1 in.259.1 in.259.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity16500 lbs.13000 lbs.17000 lbs.
Curb weight6946 lbs.6734 lbs.7144 lbs.
Gross weight13000 lbs.11000 lbs.13000 lbs.
Ground clearance8.5 in.8.4 in.8.4 in.
Height77.9 in.77.9 in.77.9 in.
Maximum payload6055 lbs.4266 lbs.5856 lbs.
Wheel base167.7 in.167.7 in.167.7 in.
Width95.9 in.80.0 in.95.9 in.
Rear track75.0 in.67.3 in.75.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$46,705
Starting MSRP
$42,015
Starting MSRP
$43,565
Exterior Colors
  • Onyx Black
  • Stealth Gray Metallic
  • Steel Gray Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Midnight Blue Metallic
  • Onyx Black
  • Stealth Gray Metallic
  • Mocha Steel Metallic
  • Carbon Black Metallic
  • Steel Gray Metallic
  • Quicksilver Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Fire Red
  • Midnight Blue Metallic
  • Onyx Black
  • Stealth Gray Metallic
  • Mocha Steel Metallic
  • Carbon Black Metallic
  • Steel Gray Metallic
  • Quicksilver Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Fire Red
Interior Colors
  • Ebony, premium leather
  • Cocoa/Light Cashmere, premium leather
  • Very Dark Cashmere/Light Cashmere, premium cloth
  • Very Dark Cashmere/Light Cashmere, leather
  • Ebony, premium cloth
  • Dark Titanium/Light Titanium, leather
  • Dark Titanium/Light Titanium, premium cloth
  • Ebony, leather
  • Very Dark Cashmere/Light Cashmere, premium cloth
  • Very Dark Cashmere/Light Cashmere, leather
  • Ebony, premium cloth
  • Dark Titanium/Light Titanium, leather
  • Dark Titanium/Light Titanium, premium cloth
  • Ebony, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$46,705
Starting MSRP
$42,015
Starting MSRP
$43,565
Steel spare wheelyesyesyes
polished alloy wheelsyesyesno
17 x 6.5 in. wheelsyesnoyes
All season tiresyesyesyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyesyesyes
LT235/80R E tiresyesnoyes
underbody mounted spare tireyesyesyes
LT265/70R E tiresnoyesno
partial wheel coversnoyesyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsnoyesno
painted steel wheelsnonoyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$46,705
Starting MSRP
$42,015
Starting MSRP
$43,565
front independent suspensionyesyesyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyesyesyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryesyesyes
short and long arm front suspensionyesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$46,705
Starting MSRP
$42,015
Starting MSRP
$43,565
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.6 yr./ 100000 mi.6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.


