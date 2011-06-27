  1. Home
Used 2008 GMC Sierra 3500HD Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

More about the 2008 Sierra 3500HD
5.0
1 reviews
The new diesel is "wow"

Brian, 10/17/2007
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

This non dually 3500 with the new diesel is a blast and very man like. I just purchased a 2006 3500 dump for my construction business. I love the fuel economy and the way it pulls my big trailers I didn't care for the new body style so I found a new 06. I added a pickup this month and all they had were 07 & 08. I bought the 08. Holy cow is the power different. This truck is sharp and can pull a trailer. It gets worked on job sites and I pile the mile on. Good fuel economy and pretty comfortable for a 3500. I will buy more as I update my fleet from Ford to GMC.

