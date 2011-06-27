Used 2004 GMC Sierra 3500 Crew Cab Consumer Reviews

Piece of crap Carlos Fernandez , 05/08/2004 5 of 5 people found this review helpful This was the worst vehicle i ever had. It broke down right as i was pulling out of the dealership. The dealership then actually charged me for towing it the 10 feet to the service area!! Turns out the axle was faulty. They also found that the radiator leaked too. Report Abuse

Duramax Power BigIron , 05/11/2004 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I haul a 11'6" Lance Legend camper and pull a 8'x12' trailer with it loaded with ATV's and a motorcycle and the truck does all I want it to. I traded a Powerstroke in and I am pleased that I did. It's quite and rides and handles a lot better then my old Ford. I am getting around 12mpg at freeway speeds with this load.

2004 3500 Duramax 6.6 SLT DRW Crew Cab Pilot , 04/18/2008 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I've had this truck for almost 4 years, and I have nothing but good to say. I have a 37' 5th wheel, which when loaded is right at 16300 lbs and it pulls it great. Now I'm not going to tell you that I don't know the 5th wheel is back there, but this truck is a joy to drive while pulling. She'll be paid for in a couple of months, and I plan to keep her for a long time.